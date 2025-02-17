Brendan Fraser has had a long career in Hollywood from his breakout roles in the early 90s to his Oscar-winning role in his renaissance era. Throughout his filmography, Fraser has showcased a remarkable range across action, comedy, and drama. After a period away from the spotlight, Fraser has made a triumphant comeback, proving that his talent and appeal have only grown with time. With his range, he is one of the most versatile actors of his generation, albeit still an underrated one.

The journey of Brendan Fraser’s career is a testament to his resilience and the enduring power of his performances. Not only as an actor, but he is also well-known for his authenticity and genuine warmth off-screen. From swinging through the jungle to confronting a sexy devil, we explore Fraser's most essential films. We are sure that this list will grow over time as Fraser is just getting started in his new chapter.

10 'School Ties' (1992)

Directed by Robert Mandel

Set in the 1950s, School Ties follows David Greene (Brendan Fraser), a working-class Jewish teenager who earns a scholarship to an elite prep school. David initially keeps his faith a secret, blending in with the wealthy, predominantly Christian students, excelling in both academics and football. However, as he becomes closer to his peers and his popularity rises, his secret is exposed, leading to tension and prejudice that threaten his place at the school.

One of Fraser’s earliest and most powerful performances, Brendan Fraser delivers a compelling and nuanced performance, complete with heartbreaking vulnerability. His dynamic with co-stars like Matt Damon and Ben Affleck is exciting to watch. The film was a failure at the box office and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Some compared it to the superior Dead Poets Society which came out a few years earlier. While it may not be included alongisde some of the great movies set in schools, this film was a great vehicle for young stars like Fraser, who was able to show his potential for roles in bigger movies.