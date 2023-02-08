As Brendan Fraser continues to elevate buzz over his Academy Award-nominated performance in The Whale, the actor revealed in a recent interview with Howard Stern that he almost played the titular role of Superman during the early 2000s for a film that was in development from J.J. Abrams.

"Everyone in town was reading for Superman. They were testing six or seven guys in 2002 or 2003," Fraser told Stern. "Of course it's a life-changing, amazing opportunity, but I had to reconcile with, 'Okay, say you do get the job to be the Man of Steel. It's going to be chipped on your gravestone. Are you okay with that? You will forevermore be known as the Man of Steel.' There was a sort of Faustian bargain that went into [the] feeling, and I think inherently I didn't want to be known for only one thing, because I prided myself on diversity my whole professional life. I'm not a one-trick pony."

However, Fraser would not end up getting the role as the project faced a complete overhaul, eventually leading to the development of Superman Returns, which served as a sequel to the original film series and starred Brandon Routh as the Man of Steel himself. Fraser expressed to Stern that he felt disappointed in the opportunity which the project didn't come to fruition. However, despite that, he added that he wasn't fully committed to the role and attributed "shenanigans and studio politics" to the overall cancelation of the project.

"I've kept myself busy. Careers go up and down on a valley-and-peak trajectory, but I believe that it's always in the ascendancy," Fraser further added in an additional interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I've never been that far away, is the short answer. Was I away, or was everyone away from me? I'll give you the answer: It doesn't matter."

Despite a brief hiatus from acting in recent years, Fraser appears to be making a big comeback, dubbed by many as the "Brennaissance." Following the premiere of The Whale during the 2022 Venice Film Festival, which received a six-minute standing ovation, attributed to Fraser's Oscar-nominated performance. While he may not have become Superman, Fraser has solidified himself as one of the most noteworthy actors this year. Whether he will win the Academy Award remains to be seen until the Oscars debut on March 12.

The Legacy of Superman

From Christopher Reeve to Henry Cavill, the role of Superman has a long history since the Man of Steel first graced the silver screen. The hero has had his fair share of project cancelations, the most notable being Superman Lives, which would have seen Nicolas Cage dawn the signature cape with Tim Burton attached to direct. However, with James Gunn now taking the helm of DC's cinematic future, the character will finally be returning for his feature-length film with the release of Superman Legacy, which will serve as a reboot of the titular hero.

