The Mummy (1999), starring Brendan Fraser, is set to make its return to streaming on Peacock this month, offering fans the chance to relive this iconic adventure. While the film holds a 62% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, its legacy has far surpassed those early reviews, becoming a beloved classic in the action-adventure genre. The film also starred Rachel Weisz, John Hannah, and Arnold Vosloo.

The film follows the story of Rick O'Connell, an adventurer who stumbles upon the ancient city of Hamunaptra during a battle in 1923. Several years later, Rick leads Evelyn Carnahan, a spirited librarian, and her bumbling brother Jonathan back to the city in search of hidden treasures. However, their archaeological expedition takes a deadly turn when they accidentally awaken Imhotep, a cursed high priest mummified alive centuries ago.

Imhotep, who had been condemned for an illicit affair with Pharaoh’s mistress, seeks to resurrect his lost love, Anck-Su-Namun, by sacrificing Evelyn. As Imhotep's power grows, he brings plagues upon Egypt and raises the dead to do his bidding. Rick, Evelyn, and Jonathan must then embark on a thrilling race against time, battling mummies and other supernatural forces, to find a way to stop Imhotep and save Evelyn from a fate worse than death.

Amidst the action, the film blends elements of horror and comedy, with Rick’s bravado, Evelyn’s intelligence, and Jonathan’s comedic mishaps adding to the dynamic of the group. The narrative is rich with Egyptian mythology, providing an exotic backdrop to the adventure as the heroes unravel the secrets of the ancient world.

Was 'The Mummy' Successful?

Image via Universal

Upon its release, The Mummy was praised for its mix of action, horror, and lighthearted humor. Fraser's portrayal of Rick O'Connell, a character who blends elements of Indiana Jones and Han Solo, was a key factor in the film's enduring popularity. The chemistry between Fraser and Weisz also contributed significantly to the film's success, making it more than just another action flick.

The film's success didn't just stop at critical acclaim — it also spawned a franchise, with sequels, spin-offs, and even a 2017 reboot. However, none have captured the original's charm quite like Fraser's The Mummy, which remains a fan favorite over two decades later. As a testament to its popularity, The Mummy grossed over $416 million at the global box office, solidifying its place as one of the most successful films of its time.

Peacock’s streaming release offers a perfect opportunity to revisit the world of ancient curses, mummies, and daring adventurers. Whether you're nostalgic for the 90s or a newcomer to the franchise, The Mummy promises an entertaining journey filled with timeless excitement and adventure.

You can once again join Rick, Evelyn, and Jonathan as they battle the undead and try to save the world from an ancient evil on Peacock this month.

The Mummy (1999) At an archaeological dig in the ancient city of Hamunaptra, an American serving in the French Foreign Legion accidentally awakens a mummy who begins to wreak havoc as he searches for the reincarnation of his long-lost love. Release Date May 7, 1999 Director Stephen Sommers Cast Brendan Fraser , Rachel Weisz , John Hannah , Arnold Vosloo Runtime 124 minutes Main Genre Adventure Writers Stephen Sommers , Lloyd Fonvielle , Kevin Jarre Expand

Watch on Peacock