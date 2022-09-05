The 2022 Venice Film Festival is halfway through its run and, as expected, the movie event has brought together a slate of titles that have become this year’s standouts, and we’ll certainly hear from them in the months to come. One of these titles, The Whale, was already a must-watch from the get-go: the movie stars Brendan Fraser as a 600-pound man who is doing his best to reconnect with his estranged daughter. Yesterday, the movie had its premiere at the festival, and the public’s reaction to his performance was more than enthusiastic.

According to attendees, Fraser – who was present at the premiere in Venice – received a six-minute standing ovation at the end of the screening. In a video posted by Variety’s co-editor in chief Ramin Setoodeh, the actor can be seen thanking the audience. Clearly moved and trying to fight back tears, Fraser does an exaggerated bow and prepares to exit the theater, but is prompted to stay due to the continuous roar of applause.

Also during the event, Fraser discussed the toll that embodying a 600-pound character took during filming. His character Charlie’s look was achieved through the use of CGI and prosthetics that could add anything from 50 to 300 lbs. depending on the scene he was filming. Fraser stated he “even felt a sense of vertigo” when the prosthetics were removed, and it also felt like “stepping off the dock into a boat”.

Based on a stage play by playwright Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale is adapted for the screen by Hunter himself, who makes his feature film writing debut with the title. The drama is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, who takes on a “normal” project after helming wild stories like Black Swan, Noah, and mother!. The cast of The Whale also features Sadie Sink (Stranger Things), Hong Chau (Big Little Lies), Ty Simpkins (Insidious: The Last Key), and Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead).

The Whale is being perceived as a “comeback” of sorts for Fraser. Not that the actor has been away from cameras – in the last couple of years, he starred in DC Universe series Doom Patrol, HBO Max thriller No Sudden Move, and a slate of other movies and TV shows. However, it’s been a while since the actor received top billing and led a cast. The enthusiastic reception for The Whale definitely suggests we’ll be hearing his name a lot when the awards season comes.

The Whale premieres in theaters on December 9. The trailer for the movie is yet to be released. You can check out the video of Fraser getting a standing ovation below: