An upcoming World War II project which has already tapped two major stars is building out its call sheet. A new report from Deadline reveales that Chris Messina and Damian Lewis have joined the cast of Pressure. The WW2 thriller has also officially begun filming in the U.K. The film will follow the build up to D-Day, a historic turning point in WW2 which saw allied forces invade the beaches of Normandy. Messina, best known for his roles in Argo, Ruby Sparks, Away We Go, and Devil, has been tapped to play U.S. meteorologist Irving P. Krick, and Lewis, best known for his roles in Band of Brothers, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, Dreamcatcher, and Stormbreaker, will portray British Field Marshall Bernard Montgomery.

Lewis and Messina join Andrew Scott, Brendan Fraser, and Kerry Condon already tapped for the movie. Scott is fresh off a role opposite Paul Mescal in All of Us Strangers, and also played C in the Daniel Craig-led James Bond film, Spectre. He also played the lead role of Tom Ripley alongside Dakota Fanning in the Netflix original series, Ripley. Fraser is best known for his roles in the Mummy franchise in the late 90s and early 2000s, but he most recently won an Oscar for his performance in The Whale, which also stars Stranger Things veteran Sadie Sink. Condon starred alongside Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, and Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin, and will next be seen opposite Jude Law in the upcoming Star Wars Disney+ series, Skeleton Crew.

Who Is Directing ‘Pressure’?

Close

Anthony Maras will direct Pressure, and it will be the second film he in the director's chair for since beginning with shorts in the mid 2000s. He made his directorial debut in 2018 with Hotel Mumbai, the historical action thriller starring Dev Patel, Amandeep Singh, and Arnie Hammer, which currently sits at a 76% score from critics and an 88% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition to Pressure, Maras is also working on another film titled Peachtree, but details about the project are being kept under wraps and casting for the film has not yet begun.

Pressure recently began filming in the U.K. but does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the film and watch the newest cast member, Damian Lewis, in Band of Brothers, now streaming on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix