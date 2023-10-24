The critical and financial success of Martin McDonagh's 2022 dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin shed a spotlight on Colin Farrell's unsung dramatic chops. The film also served as a breakout for the rising star Barry Keoghan in one of his most mature roles ever. However, among the quirky Irish tale's greatest achievements was proving Brendan Gleeson's talents have gone unrecognized within the industry for far too long.

Gleeson received his first Oscar nomination for Banshees, but he has been proving his considerable talents for nearly thirty years. He is the type of reliable character actor who can always be trusted with challenging material, excelling in dramas, comedies, and everything in between. Gleeson has appeared in franchise movies, sequels, and original movies, becoming a favorite of critics and audiences, who often rank him among Ireland's all-time best actors; fortunately, he has the resumé to justify his esteemed reputation.

10 'Green Zone (2010)'

Shortly after the success of the Bourne sequels, director Paul Greengrass and Matt Damon collaborated once more for a new action film set within the post-9/11 Middle East. Green Zone stars Damon as US Army Chief Warrant Officer Roy Miller, who discovers the data he received regarding weapons of mass destruction in Iraq is false. When his efforts to receive clarification are met with hostility, Miller becomes determined to uncover the truth.

There aren't many films that have tackled the response to modern terrorism from a level-headed perspective, but Green Zone criticizes the United States military by exposing its chaotic infrastructure. Gleeson personifies this with his performance as the CIA Officer Martin Brown, who is forced to disclose secret info to Roy Miller (Damon) in order to unroot a conspiracy. Gleeson lends a great deal of dignity to the role, and while Green Zone remains squarely on Damon's shoulders, the supporting players are equally important.

9 'Troy' (2004)

Adapting the Iliad was no easy task, but director Wolfgang Petersen managed to at least hit the notable plot points of the iconic Greek epic poem in his 2004 historical action film Troy. The plot removes the mythological aspect of Homer's work, presenting a more sobering and grounded take on the Trojan War. Brad Pitt stars as Achilles opposite Eric Bana as Hector, Orlando Bloom as Paris, and Diane Kruger as Helen. Gleeson and Brian Cox antagonize the film as brothers Agamemnon and Menelaus.

Greek mythology is larger than life, and it's no wonder why it's so often compared to the superhero cinema of today. Thus, it makes sense that the entire cast of Troy would be hamming it up a little bit. Gleeson's role as the Spartan King Menelaus is the sort of scenery-chewing antagonist that the audience simply loves to hate. He yells, insults, and leaves a heavy mark before exiting midway through the story. Troy is not a great film, but it is entertaining, largely thanks to performances like Gleeson's.

8 'Braveheart' (1995)

Mel Gibson's historical epic Braveheart is infamous for several reasons. For starters, Braveheart doesn't have a shroud of accuracy and features one of cinema's most atrocious Scottish accents. However, that doesn't make the story of William Wallace's (Gibson) fight for Scottish independence any less entertaining. Gibson is a controversial figure for more than a few reasons, but he's unquestionably terrific at delivering a compelling battle cry to a legion of ruthless Scottish soldiers.

In one of his earliest roles, Gleeson appears as Wallace's friend (and fellow combatant) Hamish. The personal relationship between the two is representative of the humble upbringing that many of these Scottish freedom fighters had. As in many of his best roles, Gleeson is a scene-stealing force to be reckoned with; he might not do much, but his presence is appreciated, and his absence is notorious.

7 'Cold Mountain' (2003)

Gleeson gives one of his most tragic performances in the 2003 Civil War epic Cold Mountain. The plot centers on the tragic romance between Inman (Jude Law), a wounded deserter of the Confederate Army, and Ada (Nicole Kidman), the wife he left behind to single-handedly keep their farm afloat. Gleeson appears as Stobrod Thewes, a soldier who helps nurse Inman back to life after a particularly grueling battle.

While the assistance that Stobord gives to William initially makes him endearing, the film shows a different side to him upon the introduction of his feisty daughter Ruby (Renne Zellweger in an Academy Award-winning performance). Stobord's abuse of his daughter during her youth has haunted him, and it's heartbreaking to watch him seek atonement for his actions. Gleeson brilliantly portrays the character's guilt, avoiding melodrama and offering a haunting depiction of trauma.

6 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' (2021)

Gleeson has both the classical training needed to appear in the works of Shakespeare and the right idiosyncrasies necessary for a Coen Brothers film. Thus, it only made sense that he would appear in Joel Coen's creative 2021 reimagining of The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Those who know Shakespeare know that King Duncan (Gleeson) is one of the play's most integral characters within the story. It's Macbeth's (Denzel Washington) murder of the Scottish King that sends him down the dark path of regicide and revenge. Gleeson carries himself with the pride and gravity of a noble leader blind to the conspiracy within his ranks; it's a powerful, if brief, role with tremendous consequences for the plot. The Irish actor holds his own against Washington with a forceful and determined performance that elevated The Tragedy of Macbeth to new heights.

5 'Paddington 2' (2018)

Paddington 2 is a movie that feels like a warm hug. The 2018 sequel proved that Ben Whishaw's kind-hearted bear could bring a touch of lightness to virtually any situation or character. The plot centers on Paddington as he finds himself on an epic journey that leads him to jail, where he is able to inspire goodness within the inmates, including the grumpy chef Knuckles McGinty (Gleeson).

Knuckles ends up becoming one of Paddington's most important allies. The soft-hearted chef helps him break out of the prison complex in order to clear his name and catch the scheming thief Phoenix Buchanan (Hugh Grant). Gleeson is at his most delightful in Paddington 2, delivering a performance that seamlessly fits within the film's sweet, loving vibe.

4 '28 Days Later' (2002)

"Realism" isn't a word that's often associated with zombie movies, but Danny Boyle's 2002 horror thriller 28 Days Later feels oddly possible. The grim film presents a haunting depiction of the chaos that would unfold in the wake of an undead epidemic. Gleeson's character, Frank, is a kind-hearted father who couldn't have been expected to raise his daughter Hannah (Megan Burns) to safety, given his limited tactical knowledge.

Frank's death is one of the film's most emotional; the loss of her father forces Hannah to grow up very fast and start taking responsibility for herself. 28 Days Later was a game-changer for the zombie genre, proving it was more flexible than previously thought. Bleak, brutal, and unforgettable, the film is among the best zombie movies ever made and a thought-provoking exploration of human nature.

3 'In Bruges' (2008)

Before reuniting in The Banshees of Inisherin, McDonagh, Gleeson, and Farrell worked together on another Irish classic with an absurdly dark sense of humor. The 2008 dark comedy In Bruges sees Farrell and Gleeson co-starring as hitmen Ray and Ken, who are dispatched to Bruges to await their next assignment. Their distinctive personalities clash, as each reacts differently to the anesthetic tranquility of Bruges.

It's simply hilarious to watch these two bored career criminals attempt to make the best of their experience. Gleeson's whimsical, optimistic attitude feels even funnier in comparison to Farrell's perpetual sadness and bitterness. Like most Martin McDonagh movies, In Bruges gets increasingly existential as Ray and Ken's philosophical ramblings become even stranger. The film mixes violence with biting humor and thought-provoking reflection, resulting in one of the 21st century's best and most distinctive black comedies.

2 'The Banshees of Inisherin' (2022)

The Banshees of Inisherin is among the best tragicomedies. After deciding to focus the rest of his life on pursuing the arts, Colm (Gleeson) decides to give up his best friend, Pádraic (Farrell), whom he considers boring and unstimulating. The ramifications of this rash action force Colm and Pádraic to wage an increasingly absurd battle of wills against each other that only ends up making them both miserable.

It's both exciting and surprising to see that Gleeson received his first Academy Award nomination for The Banshees of Inisherin. That's not because he is not deserving of the honor, but because it's odd that none of his other roles earned him the recognition of the Oscars. Gleeson creates a fascinating portrayal of frustration and weariness that ranks among his finest, using his natural chemistry with Farrell to elevate this witty story about male loneliness and fragility.

1 'Calvary' (2014)

It turns out that John Michael McDonagh is just as great of a filmmaker as his brother, Martin. The other McDonagh filmmaker inspired Gleeson to give his most commanding lead performance to date in the 2014 thriller Calvary, which centers on the difficulty of justifying religious faith within a cruel world.

Gleeson stars as Father James, a beloved small-town priest who receives word that someone is planning to assassinate him. James is forced to reckon with the sins of the church and his own checkered history as he prepares to face the end of his life. Calvary is a riveting character study and a reflection of faith and regret, with Gleeson providing a commanding tour de force that cements his place among his generation's most gifted performers.

