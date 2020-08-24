Brendan Gleeson Is Donald Trump in New Trailer for Showtime’s ‘The Comey Rule’

Showtime has released a new trailer for the two-part limited series The Comey Rule, which finds actor Brendan Gleeson turning in an uncanny performance as Donald J. Trump. Based on James Comey’s book A Higher Loyalty, the two-episode event chronicles the events surrounding the 2016 Presidential election and its aftermath, as seen through the eyes of those who were there. Billy Ray (Captain Phillips) wrote and directed the limited series, but it’s not only based on Comey’s book – Ray and the filmmaking team spent a year conducting interviews of their own to put together a more complete version of the events.

Based on this trailer, The Comey Rule is primarily tackling the immediate aftermath of the 2016 election and Trump’s attempt to gain “loyalty” from Comey. A stellar ensemble brings a number of key figures to life – Jeff Daniels is Comey, Holly Hunter plays Sally Yates, Michael Kelly fills the role of Andrew McCabe, Scoot McNairy tackles Rod Rosenstein, and in an inspired bit of casting William Sadler is Michael Flynn.

Showtime originally tried to position The Comey Rule after the 2020 Presidential election, but after outcry from audiences and Ray himself (the filmmakers always intended it to come out before), it will now air over two nights on September 27th and 28th on Showtime and will be available to stream in its entirety on September 27th. Will it change anyone’s mind? Doubtful! But it looks intriguing nonetheless.

Check out the new trailer for The Comey Rule below.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Comey Rule: