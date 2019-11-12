Exclusive: Brendan Gleeson in Talks to Join Denzel Washington in A24’s ‘Macbeth’

0

Emmy winner Brendan Gleeson is in talks to join Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in Joel Coen‘s adaptation of William Shakespeare‘s Macbeth, Collider has exclusively learned.

Scott Rudin is producing the A24 movie, and the distributor declined to comment, while a representative for Gleeson did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Shakespeare’s Macbeth follows a general (Washington) who’s convinced by a trio of witches that he’s destined to become the king of Scotland. With the help of his ambitious wife (McDormand), Macbeth tries to seize the crown by any means necessary.

Gleeson is in talks to play King Duncan, though sources caution that his deal isn’t done yet, as the Irish actor still has to work out his schedule for the CBS miniseries A Higher Loyalty, in which he’ll play Donald Trump.

Coen is directing from his own original screenplay, and Macbeth will mark his first time not working alongside his brother, Ethan Coen, with whom he shares four Oscars — including a Best Picture statue for producing No Country for Old Men with Rudin. Production is slated to start early next year.

Best known for playing Mad-Eye Moody in the Harry Potter movies, Gleeson recently worked with Coen, having appeared in “The Mortal Remains” segment of The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. The Mr. Mercedes star was last seen on the big screen in Ira Sachs‘ indie drama Frankie.

Gleeson won an Emmy for playing Winston Churchill in the HBO original movie Into the Storm, which also earned him a Golden Globe nomination along with his turns in The Guard and In Bruges. He has worked with many of Hollywood’s top directors, including Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Ridley Scott, Ron Howard, Danny Boyle, Paul Greengrass and M. Night Shyamalan. Gleeson is represented by The Agency in Ireland and Principal Entertainment LA.

Gleeson’s Harry Potter co-star David Thewlis recently played King Duncan in Justin Kurzel‘s 2015 adaptation of Macbeth starring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard. For the latest on all things Potter-related, including the news that Fantastic Beasts 3 will feature more Hogwarts, click here.