He's got the luck of the Irish, and pure punk energy to boot. Saturday Night Live released a new promo for their upcoming show this Saturday featuring this week's host, Brendan Gleeson. In the new promo, Gleeson, who is hosting the show to promote his new film The Banshees of Inisherin, gave us a look into some of the antics he has been getting up to behind the scenes of the famous SNL studios, including some pretty sick kickflips. Saturday Night Live will air this Saturday at 11:30 PM ET and 8:30 PM PT.

The new promo, released today, shows Brendan Gleeson as we've never seen him before, showing off his badass skateboard skills. Gleeson winds his way around the studio, dodging a very flustered security guard and hamming it up for the fish eye lens camera, a staple of any skate video. "Oh we were shreddin' it," Gleeson said in his signature gruff voice. And when confronted by a flustered security guard (played by SNL newcomer Molly Kearney), Gleeson spits out a proper nasty "up yours copper," before doing a wicked kickflip right in front of her. He then, as a cheeky show of rebellion, spray-painted a 'no skateboarding' sign which was put up, most probably, to dissuade the roguish actor.

This is certainly an interesting new character for Gleeson, whose career has featured an eclectic bunch of roles ranging from comedic to tragic. Some of Gleeson's most notable roles include his turn as Alastor Moody in the Harry Potter franchise and his role as Ken in the 2008 crime comedy In Bruges. Gleeson is currently promoting his latest role in Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin. The film reunites Gleeson with both his In Bruges costar Colin Farrell and the 2008 film's director Martin McDonagh. The film made its debut at the Venice International Film Festival this September.

Joining Gleeson as the musical guest on SNL this week is Willow. Willow is the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, and She is promoting her new album Coping Mechanism. Who knows what chaos is in store for this week's episode? Maybe, though not probably, Bisexual Buff Grimace will make another appearance on the famous studio stage. And maybe Gleeson will bring back his punk, skateboarder persona for the new episode.

You'll have to tune in to Saturday Night Live this Saturday at 11:30 PM ET and 8:30 PM PT to find out. And you can check out Gleeson's sick skate moves below.