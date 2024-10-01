While one of his next projects is set to hit theaters later this week, Brendan Gleeson is hyping up an upcoming series that superhero fans can't wait to see. While speaking to Variety on the red carpet to promote Joker: Folie á Deux, Gleeson provided an update on the upcoming live-action Spider-Noir series. Gleeson will star as the feature villain in Spider-Noir, alongside Nicolas Cage, who will reprise his role as the Nazi-punching Spider-Man who first made his debut in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Amazon has been announcing casting updates for the series over the last several weeks, but unlike other Marvel stars who close up at the first sign of questions, Gleeson had no problem talking about his role in Spider-Noir. When asked what it was like to work with Cage in the series, Gleeson had this to say:

"It was brief because it was just at a reading, but it was nice because it was enough to say 'Yeah, that's exactly who I thought it'd be.' He's great, he's really great, and I can't wait to get going. I've shot one thing and it wasn't a scene with him yet, but that's all to come so I'm looking forward to it."

Since Gleeson has filmed a scene for Spider-Noir, but not a scene with Cage's titular hero, it's possible that he may have already filmed part of his villain's origin story. Details about the series as a whole and most characters are being kept under wraps, but Spider-Noir will have some heavy world-building and character-establishing work to do, with the film only being tangentially related to Into the Spider-Verse. Gleeson and Cage will star alongside Lamorne Morris in Spider-Noir, who is best known for his role as Winston in New Girl. Li Jun Li, who recently starred alongside Margot Robbie in Babylon, has also been tapped for a role in Spider-Noir, with Abraham Popoola, Whitney Rice, Karen Rodriguez, Jack Huston, Amanda Schull, Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Scoot MacArthur, Michael Kostroff, Joe Massingill, and Cary Christopher all set for supporting roles in the show.

Brendan Gleeson Teases His Villain as a “Philosopher” in 'Spider-Noir'

In addition to speaking about working with Cage, Gleeson also talked to Variety about his role in the show. Although it's been confirmed that he's playing the feature villain to Cage's Spider-Man Noir, few specifics about his character had been made available through previous reporting or from Amazon. While Gleeson didn't give away the store, he did provide a tease as to what fans can expect from his antagonist:

"I think of him as more of a philosopher, he has kind of a drone-eye view of things, but he can be equally dangerous."

It sounds like Gleeson's villain will be a blend of brains and brawn, which, when combined with his performance, could very well make for a memorable comic book villain portrayal. With marketing for Joker 2 coming to a close and one Spider-Noir scene under his belt already, Gleeson may be about to enter the Spider-Verse for the next few months as filming commences on the upcoming Amazon series.

Spider-Noir does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and find tickets below to see Gleeson in Joker: Folie á Deux.

Spider-Noir (2025) Spider-Noir features a black suit and mask-donning version of Spider-Man who battles the criminal underworld led by Norman Osborn and his gang. Parker seeks to avenge his uncle's death and combat corruption, aided by allies like Felicia Hardy and FBI agent Jean de Wolfe. Cast Nicolas Cage , Lamorne Morris Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Disney Plus Franchise(s) Spider-Man , Spider-Verse

