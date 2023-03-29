With the recent return of Ted Lasso for its third season, many viewers of the show may want to watch other movies and shows that feature the beloved cast. Brett Goldstein is a writer, producer and actor and has both created and appeared in many things throughout his career. Along with his role on Ted Lasso, he also took part in writing and producing the recent AppleTV+ show Shrinking.

Those looking to watch films or shows starring (or produced by) Brett Goldstein can view his IMDb page for the complete list. The talented actor has won two Primetime Emmy Awards for his part on Ted Lasso, both for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Between that and his new show Shrinking which is receiving good reviews, the actor will likely continue to shine in any subsequent projects he takes part in.

10 'SuperBob' (2015)

IMDb rating: 5.8/10

In the film SuperBob, a regular everyday postman from Peckham, London named Robert (Brett Goldstein) gets hit with a piece of an asteroid that gives him super human abilities. After some trail and error, he becomes a civil servant for the British government, becoming the world’s first official superhero. However, amidst all of this, he really just wants to find love. This leads him to attempt to go on his first date in six years, which keeps getting interrupted by his day job.

In this low-budget comedy film, Goldstein stands out as the titular superhero. An everyday guy who just wants to find love and use his powers for good, Bob will go through many trials and obstacles before he eventually finds his one true love and true life’s purpose. Viewers will have to watch the film to see how it ends, as many won’t expect what happens and many more will most likely be satisfied with the cheesy, rom-com-style ending. The film also stars Natalie Tena, who played Tonks in the Harry Potterfilms.

9 'Adult Life Skills' (2016)

IMDb rating: 6.2/10

Adult Life Skills follows the almost-thirty-year-old Anna (Jodie Whittaker) who is struggling to cope and adjust after the death of her brother, living in her mother’s shed in relative isolation. After an old friend visits her and her mother serves her an ultimatum, she begins the process of changing her life, working towards finally growing up. Eventually, she gets wrapped up in the lives of others, including that of an eight-year-old boy named Clint (Ozzy Myers).

In this film, Brett Goldstein plays the character Brendan, a socially inept real estate agent who is continually pursuing Anna and failing at it. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2016, and has since received decent but not outstanding reviews. As always though, Goldstein stands out in his role and fans of his will enjoy the chance to witness him play a completely different character from the grouchy Roy Kent.

8 'Thor: Love and Thunder' (2022)

IMDb rating: 6.3/10

Viewers witness Thor (Chris Hemsworth) take on an epic threat in Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who desires to put a brutal end to all of the many gods out there in the film Thor: Love and Thunder. To take on the dangerous Gorr, Thor must ask many powerful people for help, including King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his very own ex, Jane (Natalie Portman). Together, they team up to put a stop to the God Butcher’s plans.

Thor: Love and Thunder features Brett Goldstein as Hercules in a short yet unforgettable mid-credits scene, where he is seen being ordered by his father Zeus (Russell Crowe) to kill Thor. Though his appearance in the film is minor and technically after it’s over, both his character and the scene are quite iconic in their own right and naturally inspire thoughts of a sequel where Hercules will get more screen-time.

7 'The Pact' (2017)

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

In a traditional play on the “marriage pact” trope, The Pact focuses on Amy (Sarah Solemani) and Andy (Brett Goldstein), who agreed as teenagers that if they’re still single at 35, they’ll get together. However, when they're both 35 and reunite at a birthday party for Amy’s nephew, viewers find out that Andy is a divorced dad with a new girlfriend and Amy’s life is a bit of a mess. After Andy proposes, he receives a call from Amy reminding him about their pact, which sets off a kooky chain of events.

Brett Goldstein shines as a lead in this made-for television movie, with his character Andy and Solemani’s Amy portraying the awkward encounters, rekindled feelings, and trials of adulthood well. He especially portrays single fatherhood and relationship troubles compellingly. Andy's girlfriend Kelly is played by Lolly Adefope, who is currently a main character on the BBC Ghosts series.

6 'Everyone’s Going to Die' (2013)

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

The movie Everyone’s Going to Die takes place in an English seaside town where the main character Melanie (Nora Tschirner) has moved to be with her fiancé, who ultimately leaves her stranded there. This leads to her feeling directionless, despite making a friend and finding work in this new town she is stuck in. Her life completely changes, however, when she meets Ray (Rob Knighton), and viewers will have to watch to see what happens between them.

In this film that premiered at SXSW in 2013, Brett Goldstein lends his voice to the character Richard, who is Melanie’s long-distance fiancé that we hear through her phone calls with him. The two are in a relationship that has gone stale, which ultimately leads to the events that take place with Ray. The film focuses on bereavement and the feelings people can experience at low points in their lives.

5 'Uncle' (2012-2017)

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

The Uncle television series follows Andy (Nick Helm), an unemployed musician who is at the lowest point in his life until he gets a life-changing call from his sister Sam (Daisy Haggard). She asks for help with raising her son Errol (Elliot Speller-Gillot), which gives Andy a renewed purpose in life and helps him learn how to finally grow up. He and his nephew form an unbreakable bond.

In the series, Brett Goldstein plays a recurring character named Casper. His character is introduced as the new boyfriend of Andy’s ex-girlfriend, Gwen (Sydney Rae White) and thus gets roped into somewhat of a back-and-forth love triangle with the two. The sitcom was well-received and ran for a total of three season, or series, as they call them in Britain. This series also features Con O'Neill who is currently starring in the HBO show Our Flag Means Death, set to likely return sometime this year.

4 'Shrinking' (2023-)

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Shrinking follows the events that take place with a therapist named Jimmy (Jason Segel) starts to break ethical rules as he is dealing with his own personal grief over the loss of his wife. In doing so, he starts telling his patients his true opinions about their situations, which effects everyone drastically. Harrison Ford stars as Dr. Paul Rhodes, a senior therapist who works with Jimmy that is dealing with his own personal issues.

Though Brett Goldstein doesn’t star in this show, he co-created it and is one of the executive producers alongside the lead Jason Segel, among others. The series has already been renewed for a second season as of March 2023 and has overall received favorable reviews. The cast of this AppleTV+ series also includes Jessica Williams, Michael Urie and Christa Miller.

3 'Derek' (2012-2014)

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Based on a character created in his stand-up, Ricky Gervais stars as the titular Derek in this show about a group of outcasts who are described as existing on the fridge of society. The main character Derek works at a retirement home and is socially awkward, childlike and prone to facing bullying and ridicule. The entire cast of characters consists of fellow outcasts who are ostracized by their society.

Brett Goldstein plays Tom, who lives in the retirement home because his grandmother Annie (Ninette Finch) is living there. His character eventually strikes up a romance with Hannah (Kerry Godliman), who is the manager of the care home. This dramedy series ran for a total of two seasons and ended with a final, extra-long special episode.

2 'Doctor Who' (1963-)

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

Doctor Who is a decades-old popular show about a constantly regenerating extraterrestrial Time Lord who travels through space. With the help of the iconic TARDIS (Time and Relative Dimensions in Space) spaceship and ever-changing companions, the Doctor travels across the universe to save the day over and over again. The iconic Doctor has been played by actors like Matt Smith and David Tennant. The latest iteration of the Doctor will be played by Ncuti Gatwa.

Brett Goldstein appeared in Series 11, on Episode 5: "The Tsuranga Conundrum" as a character named Astos who is a nurse. He appears in the episode alongside another guest star, Lois Chimimba, and the two get to work alongside the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) to protect the ship they’re traveling on from a dangerous entity they encounter in space. His part in the show, though minor, is still memorable.

1 'Ted Lasso' (2020-)

IMDb rating: 8.8/10

Created by Jason Sudeikis and starring him in the lead, titular role, Ted Lasso follows the American football coach as he travels across the pond to manage a British football team, a sport which he knows nothing about. His boss is the striking and driven Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), who became the owner of her ex-husband’s team after their divorce. Throughout the series, Ted tries his hardest to help the team as best he can and teach them valuable lessons about kindness and never giving up along the way.

In Ted Lasso, Brett Goldstein plays Roy Kent, originally a player for AFC Richmond and the team captain. His character eventually explores other career options, but cannot stay away from the sport forever. Roy is the definition of a tough outer shell with a soft inside, as his character is a big softie who seems unapproachable. However, at the end of the day, he's one of the nicest people anyone could ever be lucky enough to meet.

