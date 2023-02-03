Valentine’s Day this year is going to be hot, heavy, and very problematic in Harley Quinn’s Gotham this year. The adult animated dark comedy has a line-up of cameos and a lot of chaos in store for the fans as Harley Quinn decides to celebrate her first Valentine's Day with Poison Ivy, in the upcoming special, Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special. To add to the fun, Entertainment Weekly has revealed new images for Brett Goldstein’s cameo as himself in the upcoming episode.

The actor will walk in the footsteps of the likes of DC co-CEO James Gunn and Billy Bob Thornton by playing himself. Executive producers Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern describe Goldstein as “a walking, talking aphrodisiac," adding "A ground-up rhino's horn made flesh." The actor will appear as the star of a one-man show in which he flaunts his plentiful chest hair and reads “Lord Byron poems while polishing his trophy,” as one image from the episode sees.

Another image sees him performing shirtless in front of the crowd, flaunting his chest hair, reading poetry, and holding a trophy in another. Schumacker, who directed Goldstein's voice performance on the episode, divulges, "Brett is so humble, he actually was like,' Do you want me to do this as Roy Kent?' And when I said, 'No, I'd like for you to do you,' he seemed sort of taken aback." Adding, "Which was very charming, of course. But no, it just felt right, because he is a heartthrob, whether he likes it or not. Sorry, Brett!"

Image via Entertainment Weekly

The previously revealed trailer of the upcoming special sees hilarious situations as Bane goes on a date that goes awry, Clayface gets a hilariously unfortunate online dating experience, and Darkseid falls in love. Nonetheless, Halpern explains, Goldstein’s cameo as himself is something the “story called for.” He said, "He's clearly done quite well for himself in recent years, what with Ted Lasso, and his podcast, and his bevy of awards, and now as co-creator of AppleTV+'s Shrinking, so it felt like having an A-lister showing up in Gotham for a Valentine's Day performance would be a standing-room-only sellout, which is what the story called for." Now what remains to be seen is how Goldstein interprets himself in the Harley Quinn world.

Who Provides the Vocal Talent for Harley Quinn?

The series casts Kaley Cuoco as Harley, and Lake Bell, as Ivy. Also included in the voice cast are Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, James Wolk, Natalie Morales, Chris Diamantopoulos, James Adomian, Jim Rash, Vanessa Marshall, Janet Varney, Rachel Dratch, Leila Birch, Tyler James Williams, Josh Helman, Casey Wilson, and Michael Ironside among others.

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special drops on February 9, 2023. You can check out the other image of Goldstein below: