He's here, he's there, he's every-f*****g-where! Brett Goldstein has become the latest star to join the new animated feature Garfield. The Emmy Award-winning star and writer of Ted Lasso has signed on alongside Saturday Night Live breakout star Bowen Yang.

Goldstein is best known for his work as executive producer, writer and star on Apple's Ted Lasso, the critically adored TV series about a fish-out-of-water American coach who takes over as the head coach of an English Premier League soccer club. In that, he plays club captain Roy Kent, and Goldstein won an Emmy for his work on the show. He is the creator of the upcoming Apple series Shrinking, with Ted Lasso‘s Bill Lawrence and Jason Segel. He also recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thor: Love and Thunder as a post-credits sting, playing Hercules, the son of Zeus (Russell Crowe) and vowing revenge on Thor for his attempted murder of his father.

Yang has received multiple Emmy nominations for his work on SNL, and his other recent credits include The Lost City, Fire Island, and Bros. Chris Pratt stars as the titular character, the cat with the love of lasagna, alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Ving Rhames and, in a Ted Lasso reunion for Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham. Mike Dindal directs the film, having previously worked on Cats Don't Dance, Chicken Little and The Emperor's New Groove.

Garfield was the creation of Jim Davis and first appeared in the comic sections in 1978, as the orange tabby cat with his penchant for sardonic remarks and absolute laziness would cause trouble for his human owner, Jon Arbuckle, and Jon’s lovable domesticated dog, Odie. Garfield debuted in 41 newspapers, and is the current world record holder for the most widely syndicated comic strip on the planet. The character of Garfield has previously appeared on the big screen twice in live-action/animated hybrid form via 2004’s Garfield and 2006’s Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, where he was portrayed by Bill Murray. The films were written by Joel Cohen, with Murray infamously admitting he had mistaken the writer for Joel Coen, explaining that had been a major factor in his signing onto the film.

DNEG Animation is the studio animating the film. They previously worked on Ron's Gone Wrong as well as Kid Cudi's animated special Entergalactic. DNEG CEO Namit Malhotra and President Tom Jacomb will produce along with John Cohen, Steven P. Wegner, Andrew Kosove, and Broderick Johnson. Davis is also on board as an executive producer with Bridget McMeel and Craig Sost.

The movie was originally slated to release on February 16, 2024, however, Sony Pictures pushed the movie back three months to the new date of May 24, 2024.