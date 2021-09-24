Brett Goldstein may be an Emmy winner for his work on Ted Lasso as the gruff Roy Kent, but he's also known for being a huge fan of the Muppets. The actor/writer/podcaster has been photographed with a poster for The Muppets behind him, his character has brought up the Muppets on the show, and now, we're all discovering Goldstein performing the entire film of The Muppet Christmas Carol from a few years ago.

Thanks to the Henson Company Twitter account for circulating the video from a few years ago, we all get to see yet another side to Goldstein and his love of the Muppets. Doesn't this just make him that much more endearing? Knowing that he loves Kermit, Gonzo, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, and the rest of the team this much?

Goldstein has become a big topic of conversation recently thanks to Ted Lasso. Playing the former team captain and now assistant coach Roy Kent, Goldstein has become one of the new boyfriends of the internet. We're all equally obsessed with him and Roy Kent at the same time and now that his version of The Muppets Christmas Carol has emerged, Goldstein himself might have inched just a little ahead of Roy in our love.

Performing the songs from the movie, which starred Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge, Goldstein has costume changes and does the voices for the characters while the audience sings along. I'm going to tell my kids that this is The Muppets Christmas Carol now. Just kidding, that movie is too good to not watch every single year.

Posting the video on Jim Henson's birthday, it is clear that this is a franchise that means a lot to so many people, actors included. So celebrate Henson's birthday by watching the Muppets and remembering the joy that Kermit the Frog and his friends have given us all throughout the years. And maybe watch Goldstein's six-minute performance so then we can convince the powers that be to give him another Emmy award for his performance of the entirety of The Muppets Christmas Carol. He deserves all the awards and then some. Check out Goldstein's perfect summation of The Muppet Christmas Carol below.

