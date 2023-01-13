Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein appeared on Thursday’s episode of Sesame Street, facing off with Oscar the Grouch in a staring contest. On the classic children’s television show, Goldstein also played a game of hide and seek with a Ted Lasso-cosplaying Elmo and jump rope with Grover.

On Thursday’s episode of Sesame Street, which has since been posted to YouTube, Goldstein made an appearance to play a few games with Elmo and Grover. “There are all different types of games,” Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent in Ted Lasso, explained to younger viewers in the clip. This included his favourite sport, soccer, or, as he put it after Grover threw a soccer ball at him: “actually, I call it football.” Goldstein also exhibited a lot of patience as he played jump rope with the pair of Muppets—or rather, was tied up by them—before joining in a game of hide and seek. “Hmmm, you look like a friend of mine,” he said, seeing Elmo disguised as Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis). The furry red muppet did well with his look, dressing in aviators, a brown mustache, and, of course, an AFC Richmond team jacket and matching hat. Fortunately, Goldstein eventually proved himself worthy of the title of hide-and-seek champion, earning Grover’s approval: “You found us. You are good at games.”

Goldstein met his match, though, with Oscar the Grouch. “Do you know who you’re talking to?” Oscar asked, incensed when Goldstein offered to play checkers with him. In true Goldstein fashion, the comedian and actor refused to back down from Oscar’s infamous ‘scram’ cardboard sign, choosing instead to go head-to-head with the grumpy green trash-can dweller in a grunting and staring match. “Can you read? It says ‘scram’!” Oscar said, causing Goldstein to back off. “No, I get it.”

Goldstein’s latest appearance on Sesame Street comes as the star joined the cast of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock. In December, it was announced that the Ted Lasso and Thor: Love and Thunder star would be joining the second season of Fraggle Rock alongside Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), and Daveed Diggs (Hamilton). Rather than playing games with Elmo, Grover, or Oscar, he will be enjoying adventures with Fraggles Gobo, Mokey, Wembley, Boober, and Red, as well as the Doozers and the Gorgs. Previously, he also appeared in another episode of Sesame Street, teaching the Cookie Monster about the ‘F’ word: fairness (as Entertainment Weekly shared), as well as interviewing his favourite Muppets as part of The Muppets Christmas Carol's 30th-anniversary celebrations in December.

With his love of The Muppets aside, the actor is best known for his work on Ted Lasso. The comedy series, which premiered in 2020, focuses on American college football coach, Ted Lasso (Sudeikis). Travelling to England, he must shape up a struggling English Premier League football team, AFC Richmond, and contend with a variety of personalities. The series was created by Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Bill Lawrence, and stars Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, and Juno Temple alongside Sudeikis and Goldstein.

Ted Lasso is currently streaming on Apple TV+. Check out Goldstein’s games with Elmo, Grover, and Oscar below: