Exclusive Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Brews Brothers’ Brings the Brewery Home

As someone who’s gotten in the habit of participating in virtual happy hours on Zoom and Skype during the days of social distancing, the new Netflix series Brews Brothers might be exactly what I need right now. Created by real-life brothers Jeff and Greg Schaffer, the show stars Alan Aisenberg and Mike Castle as Wilhelm and Adam Rodman, respectively. They’re estranged brothers who wind up running a brewery together. Both Wilhelm and Adam have what it takes to run the place as braumeisters (master brewers), but they’ve got two completely different personalities and approaches to their work, which essentially ensures a lively and interesting day-to-day at Rodman’s Brewing Company.

We are thrilled to debut the very first trailer for Brews Brothers right here on Collider! You can check out the promo below to see for yourself, but I get the feeling that this series could be the ideal balance between brewery craziness and warmth. A personal favorite weekend activity is usually heading out to the local breweries for some silliness but also to have a comfortable place to hang. If I can’t venture out to my go-tos for a little while longer, I’ve got high hopes that Brews Brothers will help me fill that void while staying safe and sound at home.

Give the Brews Brothers trailer a watch for yourself below and if you’re in the same boat as me, you can check out the show – maybe with a beer in hand – when it arrives on Netflix on April 10th. Cheers and stay safe everyone!

Here’s the official synopsis and the poster for Netflix’s Brews Brothers: