This week on a bonus episode of The Collider Podcast, we're pleased to welcome to the podcast director Brian Andrew Mendoza. Mendoza is the producing partner of Jason Momoa and also the director of Momoa's latest film, Sweet Girl, which debuts today on Netflix. Sweet Girl follows a father (Momoa) and daughter (Isabela Merced) who, ravaged by the grief of losing their wife and mother, look to take revenge upon the greedy pharma executives that withheld a life-saving medication. During our conversation with Mendoza, we talk about working with Momoa, crafting the action scenes, shooting a major league ballpark, and more. Towards the end of the episode, we also dig into spoilers and if you've seen the film, you'll probably want to learn more about how they arrived at that third act.

For those unfamiliar with the show, The Collider Podcast has been running since 2012 (back when it was called The Collision) with hosts Matt Goldberg and Adam Chitwood talking about the newest movies and major news affecting the entertainment industry. While the podcast has morphed over the years as we've bounced between different platforms and site owners, we're now happy to have the podcast on Megaphone, which means you can find The Collider Podcast wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes typically post every Monday or Tuesday with the occasional bonus episode if there's more than one topic to talk about in a given week.

