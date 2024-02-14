The Big Picture Kelsey Grammer is hopeful Brian Cox could return to Frasier , teasing his character's potential reunion with his grandson on a wild night out.

The Frasier reboot introduces new characters while also paying tribute to the original series and its beloved cast members.

The series has not been renewed for a second season yet, but fans can currently stream the entire first season on Paramount+.

Brian Cox may be answering the call of tossed salad and scrambled eggs as Kelsey Grammer made remarks teasing the Succession actor’s return to Frasier. During an interview with EW, Grammer said,

“I ran into Brian Cox the other night at the Emmys. Brian Cox is his [ Anders Keith ’s character David Crane] grandfather in ‘Story Land’ and I think it would be great to have him back and take you on a bender. He’s gonna shake some old Moon character into this kid.”

For a bit of background, Cox first appeared in two episodes of the original series during its ninth season. In the installment, the Emmy Award-winner played Daphne’s (Jane Leeves) father, Harry Moon. After David Hyde Pierce’s Niles tries to rekindle the romance between Daphne’s separated parents, Harry and Gertrude (Millicent Martin), he discovers that some things are better left unbothered.

Meanwhile, David Crane’s (Keith) birth was one of the biggest plot pieces to come from the series finale, so we’ve never seen the character share a screen with his grandfather. From what we’ve learned about Frasier’s (Grammer) nephew so far, he’s just as brainy as his uncle and father, Niles (Pierce), and is enjoying his time at Harvard University. However, he could certainly use a bit of excitement and an outlet to blow off some steam, which would make for a perfect entrance for Cox’s Harry Moon to return.

What’s The ‘Frasier’ Reboot About and Who Else Is In It?

Meeting mixed reviews upon its debut on Paramount+, the Frasier reboot picks up as everyone’s favorite psychologist and talk show host makes a cross-country move from Seattle to Boston. The premiere episode paid tribute to the late John Mahoney, who appeared in the original series as Frasier and Niles’s father, Martin Crane. From here, there are a handful of new characters introduced into the series, from Keith’s David to Jack Cutmore-Scott’s Freddy Crane - Frasier’s son. Other notable appearances that call things back to the old days came from Bebe Neuwirth’s Lilith Sternin and Peri Gilpin’s Roz who guest starred on the first season’s finale. There have also been whispers of members of the Cheers cast swinging by for a meetup with their old friend, as Frasier wouldn’t exist without the popularity of the classic sitcom.

Before we get too far ahead of ourselves with the thought of Cox’s character taking David Crane on a wild night out, it’s worth adding that Paramount has yet to renew the series for a second season. As for right now, you can stream the entire first season on Paramount+ and stay tuned for more updates as we learn more about Frasier’s hopeful return. Check out the trailer below.

Frasier Dr. Frasier Crane moves back to his hometown of Seattle, where he lives with his father and works as a radio psychiatrist. Release Date September 16, 1993 Cast Kelsey Grammer , David Hyde Pierce , Jane Leeves , Peri Gilpin , John Mahoney Main Genre Comedy Seasons 11

