Brian Cox has been acting for numerous decades now, having got his start on stage, thriving there for a while and only appearing in a handful of movies throughout the 1970s and ‘80s. He began to branch out into film more by the 1990s, often in supporting roles that saw him stealing scenes, and he’s most recently received further praise for his work on television.

It’s the TV side of things that’s made him a household name, though film buffs will have likely seen him show up numerous times, owing to just how many roles he’s taken on. He’s reliably intense in just about all of them, but by no means is he restricted when it comes to characters and genres. The following focuses on his film roles, but includes some TV for reasons that will become clear; there’s at least one HBO show he featured in that’s impossible to overlook.

10 'X2' (2003)

Director: Bryan Singer

Image via 20th Century Fox

There are a few reasons why X2 is an even better superhero movie than the already solid X-Men (2000), with Brian Cox’s inclusion being one of them. He plays the central villain in the film, William Stryker, who’s spent years of his life working to eradicate mutants worldwide, and comes close enough during X2 that Professor Xavier's X-Men and the Brotherhood of Mutants form a temporary alliance.

Stryker is intimidating enough to make this narrative believable, but doesn’t dominate the movie so greatly that the returning characters from the first film get overshadowed entirely. X2 is certainly the best X-Men film of the initial movie trilogy, and it’s also a contender for best X-Men movie overall, really, admittedly facing competition from the likes of X-Men: Days of Future Past and Logan (if the latter counts).

Watch on Disney+

9 '25th Hour' (2002)

Director: Spike Lee

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Edward Norton’s the main star of 25th Hour, but he’s also got a tremendous supporting cast behind him that includes Philip Seymour Hoffman, Rosario Dawson, Anna Paquin, and Brian Cox. The film follows Norton’s character, a man named Monty, as he spends his final day as a free man before a prison sentence of seven years commences, with him feeling compelled to strengthen as many relationships as he can before imprisonment starts.

Cox plays the father of Monty, and shines in the small amount of screen time he’s given (it really is Norton’s movie, overall). 25th Hour is great largely because of the performances, and the fact that it’s one of many movies set in New York City directed by Spike Lee, and few directors besides him (and maybe Martin Scorsese) capture the place quite as well.

Rent on Apple TV

8 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' (2011)

Director: Rupert Wyatt

Image via 20th Century Fox

If the Planet of the Apes movies released between 2011 and 2017 comprise a trilogy, then it’s arguably the case that Rise of the Planet of the Apes, the first, is the weakest. But it’s only the weakest comparatively, and is an essential part of the overall story, depicting the beginnings of what ends up being an ape revolution; one that involves a power shift on the planet between species.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes ends up featuring Caesar as its main character, really, before he goes on to become the definite protagonist of the next two movies. Still, there are plenty of human characters in this film to ease human viewers into the story, including Brian Cox, who plays the manager at the primate shelter Caesar is initially confined to.

Watch on Hulu

7 'Adaptation' (2002)

Director: Spike Jonze

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

For as good as 25th Hour was, the best movie Brian Cox starred in during 2002 would have to be Adaptation, which has a wonderfully mind-bending and very meta premise. It’s about a man plagued with writer’s block as he attempts to adapt a novel into a screenplay, and if the idea of Charlie Kaufman writing a screenplay about that doesn’t sound enticing, maybe the fact Adaptation has Nicolas Cage playing twin brothers will.

It's also a film with a typically great Meryl Streep performance, playing a fictionalized version of author Susan Orlean, while Cox plays another real-life figure, author/lecturer Robert McKee. Adaptation is layered, funny, and thought-provoking all at once, biting off a great deal as a film but thankfully managing to chew – and make digestible – just about all of it.

Watch on Criterion

6 'Rushmore' (1998)

Director: Wes Anderson

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Rushmore is a film that features Wes Anderson right at home, exhibiting his usual style fully for perhaps the first time in his career at that point. That being said, it does lack the huge sort of ensemble cast many of his 2010s/2020s movies are known for having, instead being quite focused on one young man and his unusual coming-of-age story that’s equal parts funny and awkward.

Said young man is named Max, and he’s shown to be gifted but often lazy/distracted when it comes to schoolwork, with further complications in his life coming about because he falls for a teacher much older than him. As for the Brian Cox side of things, he plays the headmaster of the school much of Rushmore takes place in/around, and is perfectly cast as that sort of authority figure.

Watch on Hulu

5 'Braveheart' (1995)

Director: Mel Gibson

Image via Paramount Pictures

There’s a huge cast for Braveheart, which is fitting, considering it’s a bombastic and larger-than-life historical drama and action/war film. It runs for three hours, just about, and details the life of William Wallace, including some time spent on his early years, which saw him being raised by his uncle, Argyle Wallace (played by Brian Cox).

After that, Wallace eventually starts to look like Mel Gibson and the real main part of the story gets underway, with Braveheart becoming a film about revenge turning to rebellion, which then turns into a war. The scale of the film is hard to deny or be unimpressed by, and it’s earned the right to stand alongside other classic epic movies that have managed to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards (proving that sometimes, bigger is better).

Braveheart Release Date May 24, 1995 Director Mel Gibson Cast Mel Gibson , Sophie Marceau , Patrick McGoohan , Angus Macfadyen , james robinson , Sean Lawlor , Sandy Nelson , James Cosmo Runtime 178 Minutes

Watch on Paramount+

4 'The Bourne Supremacy' (2004)

Director: Paul Greengrass

Image via Universal Pictures

Brian Cox appeared in the first two movies of the Bourne saga: 2002’s The Bourne Identity and 2004’s The Bourne Supremacy. Consider the former something of an honorable mention, because Cox isn't featured as prominently in that one… though it’s up for debate whether The Bourne Supremacy is an overall better sequel (they’re both very good; maybe it’s just best to leave it at that).

Once more playing CIA Section Chief Ward Abbott, he steps things up in terms of villainy and cunning, being one of many roles that shows Cox’s chops when it comes to portraying antagonists. The rest of the movie keeps things just as thrilling and action-packed as the first film, too, all the while also building expertly to 2007’s The Bourne Ultimatum, which wraps up a trilogy of sorts but was not, by any means, the final Bourne film.

Rent on Apple TV

3 'Zodiac' (2007)

Director: David Fincher

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Brian Cox doesn’t have a great deal of screen time in the rather epic-length crime/mystery film, Zodiac, but he leaves an impression nonetheless. He portrays a lawyer named Melvin Belli who speaks to the purported Zodiac Killer on a morning talk show, and agrees to it because there's so little information is known about the killer at that point, and chances to speak to him are naturally rare.

Elsewhere, Zodiac follows other characters wrapped up in the desperate and difficult search for the serial killer; one that eventually leads to a certain amount of madness for individuals who get too caught up in it. It’s one of the most consistently suspenseful and intense David Fincher films, and an expertly paced crime/mystery/thriller movie that asks many questions, and deliberately leaves things hanging in a way that feels (intentionally) haunting.

Rent on Apple TV

2 'Manhunter' (1986)

Director: Michael Mann

Image via De Laurentiis Entertainment Group

Anthony Hopkins’s portrayal of Hannibal Lecter is the most well-known, but Brian Cox portrayed the character even earlier, excelling in a quieter and just as compelling way in Manhunter. This Michael Mann film makes Lecter more of a supporting player, but any scene featuring Cox in the role is dynamite (also, he’s known as Dr. Hannibal Lecktor, not that the spelling really changes things that much).

He's behind bars the whole time, and is effectively reunited with troubled FBI Agent Will Graham, the latter trying to put his complex history with Lecktor behind him to use the imprisoned killer as a source of information for capturing another serial killer at large. It’s all a great set-up for a movie that blends crime, thriller, and horror genres, and is perhaps underrated overall, considering it tends to get overshadowed by 1991’s The Silence of the Lambs.

Watch on Criterion

1 'Succession' (2018-2023)

Creator: Jesse Armstrong

Image via HBO

Don’t just take it from some schmuck writer; Brian Cox himself has said that his role as Logan Roy in Succession is what he’s now most well-known for, to the point where he’s lost his anonymity. Still, one can understand why it’s boosted Cox’s profile, given how fantastic he was throughout the show’s four seasons, being more than up to the task of playing a fearsome, powerful, and cruel billionaire/patriarch.

Every character has their low points in Succession, but few dominate and stay in power quite as effectively as Logan, with most other characters defined by them either wanting to please Logan or be Logan. Few actors could take on such a bombastic role and make the character feel continually terrifying yet also real, but Brian Cox is no ordinary actor. Ultimately, Succession will likely remain the single thing he’s best known for acting in.

Watch on Max

NEXT: The Best Max von Sydow Movies, Ranked