So, here's a story from A to Z: Succession actor Brian Cox is a secret Spice Girls fan. Shortly after he was seen dancing to Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe" along with his Succession co-stars, it seems apparent at this point that the award-winning actor is living his pop fantasy. In a preview for The Late Late Show's Carpool Karaoke: The Series' latest episode, Cox was joined by Scottish actor Alan Cumming, where the two "serious thespians" sing to the Spice Girls' "Wannabe," with Cox admitting that he's a secret Spice Girls lover.

Cox stars in the hit HBO drama Succession, where his character, Logan Roy exudes a rather strong personality. Logan Roy is a pragmatist and an assertive businessman who places more of his attention on his company; he can also provide terror at times and is best at insults. But in the latest Carpool Karaoke preview, it's evident that the Shakespearean actor is very different from Logan Roy. When Cumming asked if he's a Spice Girls fan, Cox confidently admitted that he is indeed a fan of the English girl group, and then the clip quickly jumps to the two singing in tandem to the iconic 1996 song "Wannabe," which catapulted the Spice Girls to stardom.

Cox is an accomplished actor, whose career began at an early age. He has been in a number of iconic films, including the 1995 film Braveheart and the 2003 MCU film X2: X-Men United, among other movies that have earned him significant awards, such as the Critics' Circle and the Laurence Olivier Award. Apart from nominations, the actor also took home a Primetime Emmy Award for the American television miniseries Nuremberg, in addition to BAFTA Scotland Awards and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Logan Roy in Succession. His other credits on the small screen also include—to name a few—The Devil's Crown, Superman: The Animated Series, The Straits, Medici: Masters of Florence​​​​​​​, and Blade Runner: Black Lotus. And now, at age 76, he keeps on adding more movie and TV titles to his resume. Cumming, on the other hand, is an equally accomplished actor, who also starred in several films, including the 1997 musical comedy film, Spice World.

What Is Succession About?

The fourth season of Succession is now streaming on HBO. The drama series follows a dysfunctional family led by Logan Roy, with his children doing everything they can to be the next family company's CEO. Along with Cox, the rest of the cast includes Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, and Matthew McFayden.

Now that it's no longer a secret that Cox is a Spice Girls devotee, we have a serious question: who is his favorite among Scary Spice, Sporty Spice, Baby Spice, Ginger Spice, and Posh Spice? That question might be answered when the full video premieres on Apple TV+. In the meantime, you can watch the preview below.