From creator Jesse Armstrong, the highly acclaimed and much beloved HBO drama series Succession is back for a stinging third season, with the power dynamics in the Roy family shifting in a rather perilous way that feels like it could take down anyone in its path at any time. After Kendall’s (Jeremy Strong) decision to expose the depths of the company’s scandal, patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) has pitted his other adult children – including Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Ruck) – against each other, wanting them to spy, snitch and claw their way into what could become a family civil war.

At a virtual junket for Season 3, Collider got the opportunity to chat 1-on-1 with Cox about whether he misses playing Logan Roy between seasons, his delight in getting to play someone so fun and challenging, what he loves about acting, how Logan is not a man prone to life epiphany, what he enjoys about the Logan-Kendall dynamic, and how this series is working towards its endgame.

Collider: It’s always exciting to become reacquainted with this terrible family that we all love. In the time between finishing filming Season 2 and filming Season 3, did you miss Logan Roy, or is he a character that you’re happy to pack away for a bit?

BRIAN COX: Here’s there. He’s in the closet somewhere. He’s a bit like a ventriloquist dummy. He’s there. You can’t get rid of him. But he’s only active when he’s on the end of your hand. It’s the same with Logan. Logan is there for as long as we do the show, but I do put him away because I am an actor and I do other stuff as well. It’s important to do other work, so you don’t sink into, “I am this character. This is who I am.” You need to keep bobbing and weaving. I’m very happy to do that. I’m very happy not to have it just be all about that because it’s not. I’m an actor and I do different things. That’s how I enjoy my work. Now, since I finished [Season 3], I’ve done two films and I’ll do a third film. I’m gonna take it easy because I’m also publishing a book at the same time.

When you’ve had as long of a career as you’ve had, are you surprised when you still come across a character like Logan Roy, who’s fun and exciting and challenging?

COX: No, I’m delighted. I’m not surprised. I know they’re out there. I’ve seen Jesse Armstrong’s work in the past and I know that he’s a considerable riser and he has an equally considerable writing team, so I know that one is in the best hands possible. You just go, “Yes, that’s where I wanna be.” I feel very blessed that happened, and that this came around at the right time. As you do, as an actor, you’ll work in the theater and commit to the theater for a few years. You’re a part of the National Theatre, as I was, or part of the RSC, as I was, and then you do other things. I did Deadwood and became part of that. You commit, and then you look for that next thing that is gonna sustain you. Of course, Logan came along just at the right time. I thought, “Now what’s gonna be next?” And then, suddenly, he came along. That’s what happens. It emerges like a flower and you go, “Oh, wow, there’s that beautiful Succession flower. Let me sniff on that for a bit.”

Do you love the same things about acting that you’ve always loved? Has your appreciation for it changed over the years?

COX: No, my respect for it has grown. One of the important things about acting is the notion of expiation. We do perform things on behalf of audiences. That was a sensation that came to me when I was a child, when I was first asked to sing a song. I was in the bunker in our house that had a window recess and a curtain, and that was my first ever stage. On New Year’s Eve, sitting with a bunch of drunks in the room, there was still an appreciation. What happened is that thing which is so undefinable with audience, when there is this harmony that brings people together. It’s very heady to be a part of that. That’s the thing that I loved about the work, and that I do love about the work. Every night, you perform an act of expiation on behalf of people sitting out there somewhere. There’s a release that happens, whether it’s laughter or whether it’s sadness or whether it’s just the wonder of it all. That, in a way, makes you rather humble. That’s what the gift gives you and you go, “Wow, that’s such an incredible by-product of what I do.” You don’t depend on it, but you respect it.

Do you have a sense of ownership of Logan Roy, to where you feel comfortable making suggestions about character or dialogue, or do you feel like you just put yourself in the writers’ hands?

COX: I put myself in the writers’ hands. I occasionally suggest things, and they have picked up on things from other actors. The Roman-Gerri relationship came out of an improv, and then they ran with it and developed it in a way that suited them. Stuff that I’ve suggested, they don’t always want because they don’t always want to reveal too much about Logan. I don’t think it’s necessarily revealing. I just think it’s another form of obfuscating, where you present something different, but it’s also an avoidance too. I love that you can’t pigeonhole him. Everybody has a view of Logan, but then you look at it and the evidence is actually the opposite to what you’ve actually seen. So, I love that aspect of the role and what the role has given me.

The act of what we do and why the show is so successful is because the audience can identify and their position is very clear, in relationship to the show. They know where they are, in looking at the show, whereas some television is in your face. You’re told want to believe and how to react because it’s either sentimental or it’s horribly the opposite. Our show doesn’t do that. It gives you these wonderful inroads into the material. I think that’s what’s unique about the show and I think that’s also why audiences love it. They love to feel that they’re a part of the naughtiness and they enjoy that naughtiness of these characters because they also recognize the naughtiness in themselves. We are paradoxical creatures, and this show projects the paradox of people. That’s why audiences love the show. They go, “Oh, yes, I’m both profane and profound, at the same time.”

You mentioned giving suggestions that aren’t always taken, but has there ever been anything for your character that you’ve disagreed with?

COX: Not really. Ultimately, no. There are things that I’ve questioned. I’m not a watcher, I’m a doer. I don’t even hardly watch the stuff I do because it’s never the same as I would have intended it to do. In a way, it’s my ego that locks me into my own notion of myself, so I’d rather not put myself in that bind of going, “Why didn’t they do that? What about that moment?” I let it go. It’s about letting go. It’s not about holding on. It’s about taking something away from you. When a piece of work offers you that opportunity, it’s fantastic. It’s the best possible world to be in. That’s what I love about the show. I can do that with Logan because he’s always endlessly mysterious. There are so many views that you can have on him, and then there’s the view that I have, which is my business.

Every time we, as an audience, get some sympathy for him, Logan seems to then revert back to his awful ways of doing and saying awful things. Do you prefer him that way? Would he be less interesting to you, if he somehow had this life epiphany and stopped being so awful?

COX: He’s not prone to life epiphany. He doesn’t believe in that. He doesn’t believe there are epiphanies in life. That’s very much an older man’s concept. When you’re looking at the end, as opposed to the beginning of your life, you’re going, “It’s a crock. It’s been magnificent. It’s been wonderful.” You make the best of it you can, but it’s paradoxical. It’s always both yin and yang. You’re always caught between those two extremes. From an artist’s point of view, that’s the best thing. You have to take a demon, recognize the demon, and understand how he has come to be and who he is. That’s the interesting thing for the actor. It’s about how to create where the monster comes from. It’s the same with Logan. Where does his monstrousness come from?

What do you think Logan’s best quality is?

COX: I think he has a vision. It’s maybe not everybody’s idea of a vision. I think he’s also an opportunist. He goes into something like ATN and he’s only interested in how it gets people riled up. It’s like Fox News. I doubt if they’re really interested in politics at Fox News, but they know how to pander to the masses. The Murdochs have done very well by that. I think it’s the same for Logan. He’s not really politically motivated. He just says, “They buy this crap, so let’s continue to sell them that crap.”

What have you enjoyed, especially in Season 3, about the Logan-Kendall dynamic and playing that with someone like Jeremy Strong?

COX: It’s a real dynamic and it’s getting down to the nitty gritty. It’s about how close they get, and then how distant they become. That’s the paradox. It’s all a gift. From an acting point of view, it’s a gift. I’m fine with it. I’m much freer. For Jeremy, it’s a really hard commitment that he really takes very seriously. I sometimes think he should be kinder to himself and not beat himself up so much, but that’s Jeremy. I work in a different way. I work in a freestyle way, so that there’s more balance. I can’t do anything unless there’s balance. I’ve played characters where it’s very hard because they’re not particularly pleasant characters to play. It’s difficult I think Kendall has had so much stuff happen to him, with the drugs, the breakdown in the family, the insecurity, and whether he’s good enough. His own self-worth is constantly being challenged. Logan doesn’t have any of that. He’s not even interested in that. He don’t give a fuck what anybody thinks about him. He really doesn’t care. He’s much more in the moment, in a way. That’s the great thing. That’s the thing about the work. The work gives you these golden opportunities to fly, and not a lot of work does that for you.

Jesse Armstrong has said that this show could go one more season or possibly two more seasons, but that it likely wouldn’t run for more than five seasons.. Have you had conversations about how much longer the show could go?

COX: It’s speculative. There is an endgame. Whether it comes this next season or whether it comes the season after that, we’ll find out. It’s also up to Jesse, Jesse’s energy and if he can keep it up, and the energy of his writers. We’re actors. We’ll go on forever. We can be a bit mindless like that. I won’t go on forever. I think there’s a natural end to the show and it will come. It will be sad to see the end of it, but it will also be well achieved, I hope.

Thank you for talking to me about it and thank you for everything you’ve given the character. He is endlessly fascinating to watch.

COX: Thank you. Thanks so much.

Succession airs on Sunday nights on HBO, and is available to stream at HBO Max.

