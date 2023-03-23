Following his portrayal of billionaire patriarch Logan Roy on HBO's Succession, Brian Cox has become rightfully regarded as one of the finest actors working today. However, long before he started running Waystar Royco, Cox was one of the premier character actors in Hollywood, working with critical darlings such as Michael Mann and Spike Jonze, and appearing in blockbuster films like X2. Yet, one of his strongest performances clocks in at just under 10 minutes. His turn as real-life attorney Melvin Belli in David Fincher's detective masterpiece Zodiac may be short, but it certainly packs a punch. Belli, a prominent attorney who represented the likes of The Rolling Stones, and Jack Ruby, was one of the few people to ever speak to the potential Zodiac killer, during a televised call-in segment on A.M. San Francisco.

Who Does Brian Cox Play in 'Zodiac'?

Fincher portrays this small segment of his 157-minute film with all the drama a climax would have. Belli, driven to the station in secrecy, hiding from a potential bullet from the Zodiac, appears almost chummy with the news anchor before the show goes live. They even make a point of referencing the appearance of Belli on Star Trek, during the episode "And The Children Shall Lead". As this is a television appearance, the viewer rarely sees Belli straight on, but rather through a television that other characters are watching. As the Zodiac calls, and Belli begins to talk, another side begins of him to show. He turns up the lawyer charm to try and get anything he can out of the Zodiac. While real-life violence hangs in the air, Belli is as cool as can be. It is only when the call turns violent, and the Zodiac begins screaming that we see Belli break at all. Yet, when a meeting is arranged, and the Zodiac hangs up, all he is left with is "Take care of yourself."

Cox's performance in this sequence is key to understanding the film from this point onwards. On one level, Zodiac is a masterpiece of a detective film, with twists and turns, all carefully orchestrated by Fincher. After repeat watches, another level appears. Every character wants to catch the Zodiac, so much so it consumes their entire life. However, their intentions behind that begin to reveal themselves. Robert Graysmith (Jake Gyllenhaal) initially starts out of curiosity, but delves deep into obsession, to the point it almost tanks his life. Inspector Dave Toschi (Mark Ruffalo) wants to catch him as it is his job, but the eventual strain it puts on upholding his supercop reputation causes him to become bitter and resentful.

Brian Cox in 'Zodiac' Represents the Capitalization of Crime and News

Belli, however, brings in a different aspect. The Zodiac Killer has become more than just a serial killer, it has become a media spectacle. Belli, while a talented and successful lawyer, can grow his own brand by being attached to it. So can the program he is appearing on, and so can the San Francisco Chronicle, which published many of the Zodiac's letters. One of the key moments of this sequence is right after the program begins, and it is introduced with all the hype of a heavyweight title fight. As soon as that ends, they cut right to commercial. The Zodiac murders were some of the most prominent crimes to occur the decade after the introduction of 24-hour news as a vital part of the American media landscape. Therefore, there was now a lot of money to be made in the coverage of this case. Did giving him an avenue to call in, and trace his call provide help in potentially catching him? Sure, but it also brought in a lot of viewers. Belli represents what can be gained by exploiting this real-life fear of the Zodiac.

Brian Cox's Limited Role in 'Zodiac' Is a Testament to His Talent as an Actor

Cox takes all the complexity that this character represents and squeezes it into two scenes. It is a testament to his extraordinary skill as an actor. He appears in one other scene, after receiving a letter from the Zodiac. When he isn't on TV, we see the analytical side of Belli come out. He says to Toschi, "Killing is his compulsion. Even though he tries to ignore it, it drives him. It's in his blood." Toschi responds with, "Could be, or maybe he just likes the attention". That line applies to Belli as equally as it does to the Zodiac. In less than 10 minutes, Cox and Fincher establish a perspective toward media often left unsaid in major motion pictures. It's a perspective that remains relevant to this day with the overwhelming consumption of 24-hour news in the US being more prominent than ever.

Cox was very used to doing a lot with a little, so a major role like Logan Roy has allowed him to truly display his talent as an actor on the biggest stage possible. It is one of the greatest, small performances in the history of the medium. Yet, that performance could not have happened without all the experience he had leading up to it. And while there are easy targets to point at, such as his bone-chilling performance as Hannibal Lector in Manhunter, his role as Belli establishes a lot of what he's working with in Succession. A talented man exploiting the fears of others, often fears he created deliberately. Cox is absolutely stunning as both characters, and one performance could not exist without the other.