The “New Hollywood” movement of the 1970s spawned the careers of many highly influential filmmakers, including the great Brian De Palma. By drawing from the influence of directors like Alfred Hitchcock, De Palma has created visceral thrillers that have invoked controversy for their frequent sexual content and lurid violence. He remains a filmmaker who has an unparalleled talent for creating suspense and incorporating artistic sensibilities within mainstream cinema.

In a career that has spanned over five decades, De Palma has carved a fascinating career for himself that included both massive commercial hits and critically-derided financial disappointments. While De Palma’s most recent film, 2019’s Domino, was regarded as a disaster, he remains a subject of fascination among many of today’s great directors; he was even the subject of Noah Baumbach’s acclaimed 2015 documentary De Palma. Here are the top ten highest-grossing Brian De Palma movies at the worldwide box office.

10 ‘Dressed to Kill’ (1980)

Worldwide Earnings: $31,899,000

While the erotic thriller genre may have fallen out of fashion in recent years, De Palma’s 1980 film Dressed to Kill became a surprise hit considering its graphic subject matter, earning $31 million at the box office. A psychological thriller that contained frequent allusions to Psycho, Dressed to Kill dealt with such controversial topics as romantic frustration, psychiatric treatment, and sexual identity. While such an incendiary film would have been an odd box office smash hit, De Palma nonetheless succeeded in attracting audiences to an unusual project.

While it may not rank among his most profitable films, Dressed to Kill featured a noteworthy star turn from Michael Caine. While Caine was a major box office draw in the 1960s thanks to his breakout roles in The Italian Job and Alfie, the success of Dressed to Kill signified that he was still a popular star among general audiences.

9 ‘Carrie’ (1976)

Worldwide Earnings: $33,801,936

Acclaimed as one of the greatest Stephen King adaptations ever made, De Palma’s adaptation of Carrie was a major success at the box office and with audiences. The film earned Sissy Spacek her breakout role as the titular bullied teenage girl, who turns on her classmates when she unleashes her supernatural powers. Not to be discounted is the chilling performance by Piper Laurie as Carrie’s abusive mother; both performances earned Academy Award nominations. The film’s explosive climax is one of the most terrifying in film history.

While it was dwarfed in success by other films within his filmography, De Palma’s version of Carrie remains the best adaptation of the classic source material. A 2013 remake starring Chloe Grace-Moretz and Julianne Moore failed to hold a candle to the original, and did not reach the same level of scariness as De Palma had achieved in the original classic.

8 ‘Raising Cain’ (1992)

Worldwide Earnings: $37,170,057

While certainly not one of his more acclaimed films, Raising Cain indicated that De Palma could appeal to a mass audience by leaning into more commercial sensibilities. The 1992 psychological thriller featured a delightfully villainous performance by John Lithgow, who contracted his generally endearing persona by playing a demented child psychologist. The film’s success signified De Palma’s return to the thriller genre after he had directed several crime films in the 1980s.

Raising Cain is the closest De Palma ever got to making a slasher horror film, as Lithgow’s character Dr. Carter Nix feels somewhat similar to Halloween’s Michael Meyers or A Nightmare On Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger. While it never generated any sequels, the success of Raising Cain at the box office proved that De Palma hadn’t lost the ability to scare audiences that had made him such a standout filmmaker early on in his career.

7 ‘The Black Dahlia’ (2006)

Worldwide Earnings: $49,332,692

While it wasn’t the only adaptation of the infamous murder case, The Black Dahlia succeeded due to the rising popularity of the “true crime” subgenre. The notoriety of the real Elizabeth Short murder investigation, which remains unsolved, certainly helped The Black Dahlia attract a fervent audience interested in the beguiling details of the case. The strong word-of-mouth didn't hurt either; in addition to being a box office hit, The Black Dahlia also received strong reviews and a well-deserved Academy Award nomination for Best Cinematography.

Unfortunately, The Black Dahlia represented the last time that De Palma’s films became breakout hits at the box office. He followed up The Black Dahlia with the controversial Iraq War film Redacted, the erotic thriller Passion, and the arthouse action film Domino, all of which failed to generate any significant critical acclaim or breakout financial success.

6 ‘Carlito’s Way’ (1993)

Worldwide Earnings: $63,848,322

Although De Palma has often been associated with crime cinema, Carlito’s Way was a classical gangster epic in the vein of Goodfellas or The Godfather. The epic story of Carlito Brigante’s rise and fall felt like a prestige play by De Palma, as it was far more emotionally resonant and old-fashioned in its approach than some of its previous work. While it failed to make a major dent in the awards season, as it received no nominations at the Academy Awards, Carlito’s Way became one of De Palma’s most financially successful films.

Carlito’s Way is still remembered for its great cast, with Al Pacino’s amazing role as the titular gangster often cited as one of the best performances of his career. As good as Pacino was, breakout star Penelope Ann Miller delivered an equally impressive performance as Carlito’s love interest, Gail.

5 ‘Scarface’ (1983)

Worldwide Earnings: $66,443,303

While the original 1932 film of the same name was a significant hit at its time, De Palma’s version of Scarface is one of the rare remakes that topped its predecessor in every way. Despite being nearly three hours long, Scarface was a propulsive thriller that examined the drug smuggling crisis in a manner that was both highly entertaining and deeply disturbing. The film’s financial success indicated that De Palma was capable of generating enthusiasm for frankly uncomfortable material.

Despite its strong box office performance, Scarface was one of the most controversial films of De Palma’s career. The film nearly earned a dread X-Rating from the MPAA, and attracted significant controversy surrounding its graphic drug use and violence. Perhaps the controversy ended up helping the film’s performance, as the merits of its shocking content became a major subject of debate throughout the summer of 1983.

Scarface Release Date December 9, 1983 Director Brian De Palma

4 ‘The Untouchables’ (1987)

Worldwide Earnings: $76,272,360

Based on the iconic classic television crime series of the same name, The Untouchablesis easily one of De Palma’s most commercially entertaining films due to its throwback town and inspirational true story. The real history of the Prohibition Era proved to be a great source of inspiration for De Palma, who both embellished and expanded aspects of reality into a crime epic. The film's success spawned a resurgence of mob movies at the box office in the late 1980s.

The strong box office performance is not surprising considering that The Untouchables has one of the strongest acting ensembles of any De Palma film. While Sean Connery won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his signature portrayal of the aging Chicago cop Jim Malone, it was the breakout role from Andy Garcia that introduced viewers to an exciting new star.

3 ‘Snake Eyes’ (1998)

Worldwide Earnings: $103,891,409

Not to be confused with the disastrous G.I. Joe spinoff film of the same name, Snake Eyes solidified Nicolas Cage as one of the 1990s’ greatest action stars. Following his breakthrough success in Con Air, Face/Off, and The Rock, Cage had proven that he was a modern action hero interested in unusual, challenging projects from auteur filmmakers. The Atlantic City-based mystery thriller became one of De Palma’s few films to gross over $100 million.

While the film’s success could be attributed to Cage's star power, Snake Eyes is a film that only De Palma could have made. By intertwining a whodunit story into a dense storyline involving professional boxing and political corruption, De Palma utilized various influences to create a truly unique spin on the crime thriller. It remains one of the most underrated projects within his distinguished career.

2 ‘Mission to Mars’ (2000)

Worldwide Earnings: $110,983,407

While he had experimented within the crime, horror, and thriller genres many times, Mission to Mars represented De Palma’s first foray into science fiction. Although the 2000 space adventure film earned dismissal reviews from critics, who were generally more positive of his films, it became one of De Palma’s highest grossing movies. Unfortunately, Mission to Mars' massive $100 million budget meant that it didn’t actually end up being profitable.

Mission to Mars’ success may have been thwarted because of the release of another Martian adventure film, Red Planet. While two films being released the same year with similar plots is not an uncommon trend, neither Mission to Mars nor Red Planet became the breakout hits that they were intended to be. Mission to Mars was inspired by the Disney theme park ride of the same name and appealed to a family audience, which made it all the more unusual that it came from De Palma.

1 ‘Mission: Impossible’ (1996)

Worldwide Earnings: $457,696,391

While he’s directed his fair share of hits, Mission: Impossible was the biggest film of De Palma’s career, and it’s not even remotely close. Inspired by the iconic television series of the same name, Mission: Impossible grossed over $450 million and solidified Tom Cruise as one of the biggest movie stars of his generation. It was a major year for Cruise, whose role in Jerry Maguire earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

Although it’s occasionally overlooked in comparison to the more acclaimed films in the series, Mission: Impossible laid the groundwork for one of the most successful action franchises of all-time. De Palma’s emphasis on practical stunts, realistic villains, and old-fashioned spycraft became recurring hallmarks throughout the rest of the saga. While the series’ stunts have only grown bigger and bolder, the iconic train chase in the original films still ranks as one of the saga’s most exciting moments.

