Now retired, Brian De Palma was one of the most distinctive directors of the 1970s and '80s, blazing a trail with his flashy, provocative thrillers. Emerging from the New Hollywood movement, he quickly established himself as a director with a unique vision, drawing inspiration from Alfred Hitchcock while injecting his own brand of paranoia, voyeurism, and visual storytelling into his films.

A master of suspense, De Palma became well-known for his operatic approach to violence and his unapologetic stylistic flourishes. His ability to blend artful direction with pulpy storytelling earned him a cult following and inspired countless filmmakers that followed. The director's formidable body of work is thus very much worth exploring, and these are the ten essential movies to start with.

10 'The Fury' (1978)

Starring: Kirk Douglas, John Cassavetes, Carrie Snodgress, Amy Irving, Andrew Stevens

"There is a man, an extraordinary man, who can help you." One of De Palma's lesser-known gems, The Fury tells a Stephen King-esque story about Peter Sandza (Kirk Douglas), a former intelligence agent whose son Robin (Andrew Stevens) has powerful telekinetic abilities. When Peter's trusted colleague, Ben Childress (John Cassavetes), betrays him and kidnaps Robin to harness his powers for nefarious government purposes, Peter embarks on a relentless mission to rescue his son.

The result is a stylish supernatural thriller boasting immersive imagery and a fantastic score by John Williams. The Fury has its problems, including a bloated runtime, one or two sluggish scenes, and a few under-developed characters, but the visual flair makes up for a lot. Few horrors look this good or conjured up such a striking aesthetic, replete with slow-motion sequences, eerie visions, and a few incredibly gory set pieces. Despite some ludicrous plot developments, De Palma's skill ensures that this is still a very entertaining flick.