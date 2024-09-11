Brian De Palma is often cited as one of the foundational filmmakers of the “New Hollywood” movement, as he developed filmmaking techniques that the industry had never seen before. While De Palma’s aptitude for suspense and intrigue drew many comparisons to the work of the great Alfred Hitchcock, his films tended to be even more violent and explicit. Despite never being nominated for an Academy Award, De Palma has consistently been an audience favorite because of the pure entertainment value of his work.

De Palma certainly knows how to make great thrillers, as he has tackled many different subgenres over the course of his extensive career. Although De Palma hasn’t made a new film since his spy film Domino was released to tepid responses in 2019, it is safe to say that his best work will be remembered for many generations hence. Here are the ten most thrilling Brian De Palma films, ranked.

10 ‘Dressed to Kill’ (1980)

Starring Michael Caine and Nancy Allen

Dressed to Kill was a bold erotic thriller that tackled controversial issues relating to mental health and promiscuity during an era where Hollywood was still rather “taboo” when it came to explicit material. Although errotic thrillers would eventually become more popular throughout the 1980s thanks to the breakthrough of Fatal Attraction and Body Heat, Dressed to Kill saw De Palma merging themes of female rage with a thrilling espionage storyline reminiscent of a classic Hitchcock thriller.

De Palma is often great at casting actors against type, so seeing Michael Caine in the role of a morally dubious therapist was a great chance of pace. As perusal, De Palma didn’t give viewers an “out” through having an obvious hero character, forcing his audience to think critically about how a rational person would react to the extreme circumstances that he had laid out.

9 ‘Carrie’ (1976)

Starring Sissy Spacek and John Travolta

Carrie was a groundbreaking film within the horror genre because it was the first major adaptation of a novel by Stephen King, and likely led to the subsequent success of classics like The Shining, Stand by Me, Misery, The Shawshank Redemption, and The Green Mile. Carrie was uniquely terrifying because the state of anxiety that the titular character is in felt very relatable thanks to the acclaimed breakthrough performance by Sissy Spacek.

Carrie feels like a particularly intense coming-of-age drama until it takes a dark trip into the supernatural, resulting in one of the most disturbingly bloody end sequences in the history of modern horror cinema. While Carrie may have been a character that audiences initially related to because of the way that she dealt with bullying, the end confirmed that De Palma was interested in creating one of the most horrifying antagonists ever.

8 ‘Carlito’s Way’ (1993)

Starring Sean Penn and Al Pacino

Carlito’s Way was an attempt at a more prestigious project from De Palma, as it explored the life of a veteran gangster (Al Pacino) and his corrupt lawyer (Sean Penn) that supported him during their fall from grace. Thanks to a flash forward sequence in the film’s opening few moments that teases a dark ending, Carlito’s Way was able to assure audiences that the story would end on an explosive note.

Carlito’s Way is a very dark crime movie that explores the rivalries between different criminal organizations, many of which are spurred on at surprising moments. Although De Palma has often been accused of inserting violent moments into his films purely for the sake of it, Carlito’s Way was a case in which toning down the content wouldn’t have been acceptable given the scope of content that the story was covering.

7 ‘Scarface’ (1983)

Starring Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer

Scarface is a nearly perfect gangster thriller that allowed Pacino to play one of the most eccentric roles of his entire career. Although it was loosely inspired by a 1932 film of the same name, De Palma’s version of Scarface delved into the entire life of Tony Montana as he became a powerful drug kingpin in Florida, and eventually fell from grace as a result of his hubris.

Although it includes all the frequent shootouts, graphic drug use, and intense standoffs that audiences may have come to expect from an epic gangster thriller, Scarface deals with a number of real issues regarding the immigration crisis, drug addiction, and the corrupting nature of capitalism. Despite running over three hours in length, there’s not a moment where Scarface is able to lose its audience’s interest in the climactic series of events that are unfolding.

6 ‘The Untouchables’ (1987)

Starring Kevin Costner and Sean Connery

The Untouchables allowed De Palma to pull from real history, as the film was loosely based on the real efforts made by the Chicago cop Elliot Ness (Kevin Costner) and his team to take down the gangster Al Capone (Robert De Niro) during the height of the prohibition era. It became one of the most critically and commercially successful films of De Palma’s career, and ended up winning Sean Connery his first and only Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

The Untouchables was highly influential in the way that De Palma shot his fight scenes, specifically during the final shootout that utilized slow motion to heighten the suspense. It’s easy to see how the starkly stylized nature of this sequence would go on to inspire future action filmmakers like Guy Ritchie, Zack Snyder, James Gunn, Matthew Vaughn, and the Wachowski sisters.

5 ‘Snake Eyes’ (1998)

Starring Nicolas Cage and Gary Sinise

Snake Eyes was a bold artistic film from De Palma, as the film served as a confined location thriller set at a wrestling match that essentially played out in real time. Given the ways in which the 24 hour news cycle had developed over the course of the 1990s (particularly in the aftermath of the O.J. Simpson murder trial), Snake Eyes was able to feel far more plausible to viewers that were used to seeing violence on screen.

Snake Eyes feels like an old-fashioned noir thriller, but includes the sort of language and explicit action that would have never been possible in the “Golden Age of Hollywood.” While not always cited as being among his best work, Snake Eyes is an intriguing change-of-pace for De Palma that signified why he is among the most consistently interesting directors of his generation.

4 ‘Mission: Impossible’ (1996)

Starring Tom Cruise and Ving Rhames

Mission: Impossible is perhaps the most consistently excellent film franchise running today, but it all started with the 1996 film that De Palma directed. While later installments in the series would feature heightened action sequences and more extreme stunts, the original film set up a great conspiracy thriller angle in which Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) had to clear his name after being accused of being involved in the death of his crew.

Mission: Impossible took audiences by surprise with the major twist in its opening scene, signifying that it was going to be much darker than the original television show for which it was based. While it retained the classic theme song that audiences already knew and loved, De Palma made a boldly modern version of Mission: Impossible that fit within the renaissance of action cinema that was occurring throughout the 1990s.

3 ‘Casualties of War’ (1989)

Starring Michael J. Fox and Sean Penn

Casualties of War may be the single darkest film of De Palma’s entire career, as it explored the truly unforgivable acts of savagery committed by the American military towards native people during the height of the Vietnam War. The film centers on a newly recruited infantryman (Michael J. Fox) who must deal with an overtly aggressive sergeant (Sean Penn) who has no sympathy for the civilians he is intended to protect.

Casualties of War was particularly thrilling because of how realistic it felt, especially since it was released not long after the conclusion of the war itself. While De Palma is known for using unusual tactics to heighten the suspense and create more entertainment value, Casualties of War felt particularly upsetting to watch because it was clear that he was trying to be as authentic to reality as possible at the time.

2 ‘Body Double’ (1984)

Starring Craig Wasson and Melanie Griffith

Body Double is perhaps the most iconic film of De Palma’s career, as he turned the classic premise of a Rear Window-esque voyeuristic thriller on its head by delving into the depravity of the pornographic industry. Body Double may have initially been disregarded as a work of pulp fiction intended only to attract those interested in the lurid content, but De Palma was certainly intending to satirize Hollywood sensationalism by looking at the dark side of film production.

Body Double is one of De Palma’s most stylized films, as he routinely uses changing character perspectives, split screens, and tracking shots in order to feel more immersive. Anyone that felt that the neo-noir genre had gotten stale could rest easy knowing that De Palma knew how to reinvent it through modernized techniques that made it feel fresh and exciting yet again.

1 ‘Blow Out’ (1981)

Starring John Travolta and Nancy Allen

Blow Out is a masterpiece of anxiety and suspense, proving to be one of the greatest political conspiracy thrillers ever made. John Travolta gave one of the best performances of his career as a shady sound recorder on a sleazy low budget horror film who discovers evidence that links to a possible murder of a political candidate.

Blow Out immerses the audience in the filmmaking process, with characters using editing technology in an attempt to double check what they think they know. Although Blow Out starts off with a literal bang and only heightens the suspense moving forward, a critical shot near the very conclusion of Nancy Allen crumbled in Travolta’s arms as fireworks explode in the background easily ranks among the most shockingly visceral ways in which De Palma has ever chosen to wrap up one of his thrillers.

