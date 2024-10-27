Amazon Prime fans can now rent or buy one of the most daringly sensual and erotic horror films of recent decades, Dressed to Kill, a 1980 psycho-killer thriller written and directed by Brian De Palma. De Palma made no secret of borrowing from, and intending an homage to, Alfred Hitchcock’s landmark Psycho, the first slasher movie. The shocking murder of the leading lady early in the film, sexually conflicted characters, suspenseful twists and reversals, nude shower scenes, and even some famously familiar shots are all things both films share. De Palma had the advantage of better special effects and a looser censorship atmosphere than Hitchcock did in making his film even more gruesome over twenty years later, with no shortage of blood and gore. As a result, the MPAA originally gave the film an X rating.

There is also no denying that aspects of this film, more than forty years old, have not aged well. De Palma’s misogyny and transphobia are unfortunately of a piece with much of the mid-twentieth century. The pervasive misogyny of Dressed to Kill is more prominent than in much of the genre generally and is also something else it shares strongly with Psycho and Hitchcock’s late oeuvre as well. Despite these modern critiques, Dressed to Kill was a critical and box office success, grossing over $30M in the U.S. and receiving multiple award nominations for its stars.

What Is ‘Dressed to Kill’ About?

The movie follows an attractive New York wife and mother Kate Miller (Angie Dickenson), unhappy and unfulfilled in her marriage, and, as a result, spends a good deal of time indulging in erotic fantasies. She sees therapist Dr. Robert Elliott (Michael Caine) and during their session, she asks him why he doesn’t sleep with her. He answers that he loves his wife and doesn’t want to jeopardize his marriage. Kate seems to equate love with good sex — something that Elliott calls “sexual worth.”

Afterward, she wanders the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where she flirts with a mysterious, handsome stranger whom she follows home and sleeps with. As she is leaving his apartment, she is followed into the elevator by a razor-wielding blond woman in dark glasses who brutally slashes Kate to death. When the elevator doors next open, Liz Blake (Karen Allen), a high-priced call girl, is waiting to get in. She spots Kate’s bloody body and the killer hiding in the elevator and immediately becomes both the police’s prime suspect and the killer’s next target.

Homicide Detective Marino (Dennis Franz) is overheard by Kate’s son, Peter (Keith Gordan), discussing the possibility the killer is one of Elliott’s other patients, so Peter, an amateur inventor, then surveils Elliott’s office. Bobbi, a former transgender patient of Elliott’s for whom he refused to approve sex reassignment surgery, hints to Elliott in a voice message that she might be Kate’s murderer. Peter spots Bobbi, who fits the killer’s description, coming from Elliott’s office and follows her and maces Bobbi when she tries to jump Liz. Meanwhile, Elliott speaks to Bobbi’s new therapist, who shares these very concerns. At Marino’s suggestion, Liz and Peter sneak into Elliott’s office to look for Bobbi’s identity in his appointment book, attempting to catch the killer before she catches Liz.

Brian De Palma's 'Dressed to Kill' Is Beautiful, Fascinating and Scary

Dressed to Kill is undeniably stylish, but what De Palma is mostly up to here is feeling the power of manipulating audience expectations. Not that there’s anything wrong with that. It is a thriller, after all. But the closest thing to depth in the film is the relationship between Liz and Peter, a sort of older sister and younger brother affair. Hitchcock would have centered on a mature relationship where the threat brings the romantic couple closer together. Stylish and well-made, as De Palma’s picture assuredly is, it still comes out of an adolescent sensibility. Nonetheless, it’s beautiful, fascinating, suspenseful, and scary. The wordless ten-minute cat-and-mouse scene in the museum is a cinematic masterclass in itself.

'Dressed to Kill' Features Angie Dickenson In Her Favorite Role

Dickenson’s performance is brief and largely wordless, but all the more powerfully conveyed in glances and facial expressions. Years later, Dickinson would call this her favorite role, much more than Police Woman, a pro-feminist series built around her. It’s evident in her moving performance why that’s so. De Palma, as a film artist, often cleverly splits the screen down the middle, suggesting split personalities, sometimes for irony, showing inner thoughts, or presenting two sides of a conversation. At one point, he plants an Easter Egg: Bobbi is in the crowd on the museum steps early on, glaring at Kate like she deserves what she’s going to get. Good fun. Dressed to Kill enjoys an 83% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Dressed to Kill can be rented or purchased on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

