Casual moviegoers may be perplexed by the sudden disappearance of Brian De Palma in the current film landscape. A steady genre director for decades, De Palma, one of the most celebrated auteurs of his storied generation of filmmakers, including Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg, was unable to adapt to the current trends in the industry today. He failed to accrue the creative independence that Scorsese and Spielberg amassed in their later years, and all it took was one critical and commercial flop for De Palma for Hollywood to send his bags packing. Following The Black Dahlia, a quintessential De Palma noir-thriller that failed to hit the mark, the director decided he no longer belonged in the film industry. As of today, his 2006 adaption of the James Ellroy novel seems to be the last time De Palma will ever be given a sizable budget from a major studio in America.

'The Black Dahlia' Failed to Live Up To Expectations

The Black Dahlia, the 1987 mystery novel by crime author James Ellroy, centered around the gruesome murder of Elizabeth Short and the ensuing police investigation marred by corruption. The book was destined for a major big-screen adaptation, as Ellroy's follow-up, L.A. Confidential, became a critically acclaimed 1997 film by Curtis Hanson. Brian De Palma, best known for lurid thrillers and pulp noirs like Dressed to Kill, Blow Out, and Body Double, appeared to be the perfect fit for The Black Dahlia. It was a project stuck long mulled over until Universal acquired the rights and brought in a rich cast, including Josh Hartnett, Aaron Eckhart, Hilary Swank, and Scarlett Johansson. Hartnett and Eckhart play the detectives who investigate the murder and uncover shocking discoveries. De Palma was no stranger to colossal cinematic follies, as his adaptation of The Bonfire of the Vanities can still be used as a shorthand for a major flop. Since that film, De Palma rebuilt his brand and kickstarted the Mission: Impossible franchise in 1996.

The Black Dahlia, however, did not kickstart a viable late-period run for De Palma. Instead, the film's lackluster response from the public signaled the end of the road. Grossing $49 million on a $50 million budget, De Palma couldn't rely on critical acclaim to salvage the low financial return. Most critics, including David Denby of The New Yorker, agreed that De Palma's virtuosic image-making and camera movements were still intact in this film, but its narrative cohesiveness was in dire need of fine-tuning, as Denby wrote that the film was "overrich and fundamentally unsatisfying." The film excels as a spectacle but falls short on substance, with Peter Travers writing, "De Palma throws everything at the screen, but almost nothing sticks." A combination of uninspired casting choices and little grasp of its period setting, The Black Dahlia is akin to a cheap impersonation of a '1940s noir with stage actors playing dress-up. De Palma's films usually operate in a heightened reality, but this film is bereft of any clarity in the grounded or dream world.

How 'The Black Dahlia' Led to Brian De Palma's Exit From Hollywood

Not everything will be a hit, but Brian De Palma was on thin ice with the major studios by the mid-2000s. Because of the garish nature of his subjects, De Palma's movies are often disregarded by mainstream criticism upon release. While time has been kind to his overlooked thrillers like Snake Eyes and Femme Fatale, his films during this era did not always win the support of public opinion. When The Black Dahlia was released, he was only a few years removed from Mission to Mars, a critically panned sci-fi adventure film based on the Disneyland ride of the same name. With a critical and commercial flop on his hands, De Palma needed to adapt to the drastically changing industry, or else his late-period window would be stunted. The turn of the century marked a new era with new sensibilities. Studios began pushing all their chips in the franchise enterprise, chasing after four-quadrant billion-dollar blockbusters rather than adult mid-budget thrillers.

As of 2024, The Black Dahlia is Brian De Palma's last major studio-released film in America. Since his 2006 film, he has only directed three films: Redacted, Passion, and Domino. With Domino, a film released on VOD in 2019, De Palma found making it to be a "horrible experience," from the film's funding and compensation to creative differences. "I can't imagine making a studio movie now," De Palma told IndieWire in 2016, blaming the influx of television and the emphasis on writers and producers over directors. "The Hollywood system does nothing but destroy you. There's nothing good about it in terms of creativity," the director said in the 2015 documentary about his work, De Palma. In the eponymous film, he cited the incredibly difficult production of Mission to Mars as the impetus for departing from Hollywood, as all his movies afterward were primarily shot in Europe.

Brian De Palma's Frustrations With the Industry and Future in Hollywood

Despite his stagnant production rate, De Palma is far from a recluse. He is quick to participate in interviews and retrospectives of his movies. According to a recent Vulture interview for the 40th anniversary of Body Double, De Palma is working on a new film, but that doesn't make him feel encouraged about the state of the industry. The stylish director bemoaned the lack of visual flair in modern cinema due to the prevalence of digital photography. With tech companies uninterested in evolving the art form controlling major shares in film production and distribution, De Palma is quite pessimistic about the future of movies as an artfully-minded industry, arguing that "all that streaming stuff is so bland and boring." De Palma, known for his wry sense of humor, ridiculed the prude sensibilities of young moviegoers, proclaiming, "What, are we living in the Victorian Age here?!"

In an age of sterile, CGI blockbusters dominating the mainstream, it's easy to see how Brian De Palma fell out of style in Hollywood. The Black Dahlia, the film that ostensibly leads to the director's fallow period, is by no means a secret masterpiece, and while its imperfections are glaring, it would likely be received with open arms today. After all, how many psychological thrillers and sexually-charged noirs with movie stars and a sizable budget are out there? De Palma exists in a tricky paradox, as he's enough of a realist to recognize that the current state of the industry is incompatible with his style, but his passion for filmmaking keeps him longing to continue developing his craft. Hollywood may have abandoned the great Brian De Palma, but every cinephile still prays for his glorious return, even if it's for a middling effort like The Black Dahlia.

