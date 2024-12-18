After George Lucas revisited the Star Wars saga with Episode I - The Phantom Menace, prequels seemed more and more common. While some franchises found success as true companion pieces to their classic originals (i.e. Red Dragon), others were ill-conceived cash grabs that failed to reveal anything new (i.e. Exorcist: The Beginning and Terminator Salvation). One prequel concept, in particular, would have seen Brian De Palma return to the gangster-infested Chicago he brought to life in 1987’s The Untouchables.

The critically acclaimed crime drama masterpiece took the true story of Eliot Ness’ never-ending pursuit of Al Capone and gave it a vivid, often violent edge that the original ABC television series lacked. Though the film featured captivating performances by Kevin Costner and Sean Connery, the latter of whom won an Oscar for his portrayal of Jimmy Malone, the film did not deep dive heavily into the life of Capone himself, despite Robert De Niro’s masterful performance. The opportunity to explore Capone’s history while intertwining with Connery’s unforgettable character was the basis for Paramount’s unproduced prequel, Capone Rising.

What Is Brian De Palma's 'The Untouchables' About?

The 1987 film followed Costner’s Ness as he formed the Untouchables in 1930 to bring down Capone’s anti-prohibition activities while exposing the corruption within the justice system. While De Niro invested himself heavily into Capone down to his wardrobe and receding hairline, it was Connery’s Malone who stood out as the veteran Irish beat cop with a moral center. Capone’s personal life as well as Malone's bringing out the human side of law enforcement were two points worthy of more examination for an expanded storyline.

Part of the appeal of exploring the infamous Chicago gangster was that there were few biopics about Capone in the time after The Untouchables’ release. Only a handful of made-for-television movies such as The Revenge of Al Capone took liberties to reinvent the mobster’s history. In 2004, Paramount enlisted screenwriters David Levien and Brian Koppelman for The Untouchables prequel. Their past credit with Runaway Jury explored an unjust legal system and the people in power who corrupt justice for financial gain. While their writing style does not match the sharp, stylized dialogue of Untouchables screenwriter David Mamet, the duo was experienced in street-level crime dramas.

'The Untouchables' Impressive Ensemble Elevate the Gangster Movie

The Untouchables is remembered for its high-caliber cast full of new stars of the day and acting legends who elevated the picture. Aside from De Niro adding his unique touch to Capone, Costner broke out to superstar status as Ness. Despite the real-life Prohibition agent’s square personality, Costner balanced Ness’ mannerisms with a truly heroic presence on screen that makes him dynamic every time he’s on camera. Additionally, Andy Garcia brought a laid-back edge to his role as George Stone, while Charles Martin Smith perfectly played the part of the meek but ultimately courageous accountant Oscar Wallace. But Connery’s star shined the brightest by bringing his seasoned gravitas to the world-weary Malone, who had to show the heroes how they had to be much tougher than the corruption they were up against.

Originally announced with Antoine Fuqua at the helm, De Palma took the reins of Capone Rising in 2005. What made The Untouchables unique as a gangster drama was that, despite the graphic violence that ensues between Capone and Ness, the film never lets the audience forget the innocent people caught in the crossfire. De Palma certainly would have preserved that course through the eyes of Malone and his moral revelation to be a righteous cop.

In an interview with Collider in 2012, Brian De Palma explained what happened to the project:

"We’ve had it cast many times, but we’ve just never been able to get everything together at the same time. It’s owned by Paramount so there’s nothing I can do... At one point I think I had Nicolas Cage playing Capone. Gerald Butler was going to do the Sean Connery part. I think we even had Benicio Del Toro as Capone at one point. We had so many great people attached. It’s one of those legendarily great scripts that actors would die to play, but we’ve just never been able to get it all together with Paramount."

Though stars such as Nicolas Cage and Gerard Butler were considered for the leads, Capone Rising had too much pressure to live up to the gravitas of the acting legends who breathed natural life into Mamet’s sharp dialogue from the original film. Additionally, with Capone and Malone as the centerpiece, the prequel would have lost the colorful ensemble nature necessary to The Untouchables’ success, including Ness and secondary characters Stone and Wallace. Plus, De Palma’s dwindling Hollywood clout with misfires such as The Black Dahlia as well as Hollywood’s losing streak of prequels at the time certainly could not have helped matters. As with many projects in Hollywood, Capone Rising would be nothing more than a pipe dream.

