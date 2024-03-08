The Big Picture Brian Tee returns to Chicago Med, but this time as a director for Season 9, marking his second time behind the camera.

Even after his exit from Chicago Med in Season 8, Brian Tee is not done with the beloved medical drama. Deadline reports that Tee is set to return to set, but this time not as an actor but a director. He will direct the eleventh episode of Season 9. This is not his first time directing on the show. He made his directorial debut on Med in Season 8 Episode 17. He exited Chicago Med in the same season as his character opened a mobile clinic and left with his wife.

Tee was excited to return to Chicago, saying:

“The career path is such an uphill journey of dreams and I’ve been fortunate enough to climb a few mountains. But no matter how far I may go, it’s always so special to be able to go back home and feel grounded in your own backyard. The Chicago Med set is my home away from home… I’ve met the best and the dearest on this show and it fills my heart to be able to go back and see them all again. In this business, projects come and go, but it’s the relationships you make that continue. I’ve been extremely fortunate to have made some great ones at Wolf, NBC and of course, Chicago Med.''

Details about the episode are not out yet. Chicago Med — and the whole of One Chicago — is on hiatus and is set to return on March 20. There are currently no plans for Tee to return as Dr Choi but Tee was excited about the impending reunion with his Chicago Med family. “It was my home for a long time. Guess, I’ve been away too long… they missed me!!.. Haha.. more like, I missed them. They try and try… but they still can’t get rid of me,” he joked.

What Else Has Brian Tee Been In?

After Chicago Med, Tee's career has been on an upward trajectory. His latest role was in Expats as Clarke alongside Nicole Kidman. He was recently cast in Reacher Season 3 which is about to start production. Tee is set to serve as a producer in The Scapegoat, an anthology series that is yet to find a home. Season 1 is titled Tokyo Rose, and will adapt the Mike Weedall historical novel, Iva, The True Story of Tokyo Rose. It will tell the story of Iva Toguri, who was wrongfully convicted of treason and sent to prison for being the infamous radio propagandist “Tokyo Rose” during World War II.

Episode 7 of Chicago Med's 13-episode season will air on March 20 at 8 P.M ET on NBC. Past seasons are streaming on Peacock in the U.S.

