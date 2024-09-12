Amazon MGM Studios has released the trailer for The Fire Inside, the upcoming sports biographical film that tells the tale of an underdog fighter turned Olympic boxing champion. The film follows the true story of Claressa 'T-Rex' Shields, who rose from humble beginnings in Flint, Michigan, to become arguably the greatest female boxer in history. Shields is played by Grown-ish star Ryan Destiny, while Brian Tyree Henry portrays her coach, Jason Crutchfield.

"What you think about girls boxing?" Crutchfield asks in the trailer. As Crutchfield is seen taking Shields under his wing ahead of the 2012 Summer Olympics, it becomes clear that they will be facing an uphill battle in international competition; it is noted that "USA Boxing hasn't won a gold medal since 2004." Crutchfield responds, "Yeah, well none of them boxers was Claressa, was they?" The trailer then continues by showing off images of Shields and her family life in Flint, along with additional training with Crutchfield.

Shields "pushes past all limitations to become the first American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing." According to the film summary from Amazon MGM. "But even at the pinnacle of success, Claressa has to reckon with the fact that not all dreams are created equal, and the real fight has only just begun. The Fire Inside was directed by Rachel Morrison from a screenplay by Moonlight director Barry Jenkins, who also produces the film alongside Elishia Holmes. Executive producers include the real-life Shields, Morrison, Lyn Lucibello Brancatella, Drea Cooper, Zackary Canepari, and Sue Jaye Johnson.

It Has Been a Long Road to the Screen for 'The Fire Inside'

It has taken a long time for The Fire Inside to finally make it to the screen. It was originally reported in 2019 that a film about Shields, then titled Flint Strong, was being developed by Universal Pictures. Destiny was cast as Shields, while rapper and actor Ice Cube was tapped instead to play Crutchfield. Cube's attachment to the film eventually fizzled out, and the film became stagnant after Universal decided not to move forward with the project; it eventually found new life and a new home with Amazon MGM.

Destiny, best known for her role in the aforementioned Grown-ish, was most recently seen in the 2023 horror film Oracle alongside Heather Graham, while Henry gained recognition for his starring role in the FX series Atlanta and the Godzilla films, while also earning roles in popular projects like Boardwalk Empire, Joker, and Bullet Train. He will next be seen in the Pharrell musical semi-biopic Atlantis in 2025 and the animated film Transformers One. He is also set to reprise his voice role as Jeff Morales in the upcoming animated film Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

The Fire Inside will be released in theaters on December 25. Stay with Collider for more updates about The Fire Inside.