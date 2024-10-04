It's been less than 10 years since Brian Tyree Henry first made a name for himself after starring opposite Viola Davis and Liam Neeson in Widows, and the success of his latest film has pushed him onto an special list of actors. Henry stars alongside Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson in Transformers One, the animated Transformers flick which has grossed $41 million domestically and $32 million worldwide for a total of $73 million. This has pushed Henry's worldwide box office total in his career over the $4 billion mark, as he was roughly $30 million short before its release. Transformers One only has a few million more to go before passing his aforementioned breakout film, Widows, which currently sits at just under $76 million worldwide to Transformers One's $73 million.

After Widows, there is a significant bump for the next movie on Brian Tyree Henry's worldwide box office list. Widows falls more than $250 million short of Bullet Train, the 2022 action flick which also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brad Pitt. There is then yet another large jump, as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the Oscar-winning animated comic book film which features Henry as Jefferson Davis and also Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, is more than $130 million ahead of Bullet Train, as it finished its theatrical run with almost exactly $375 million worldwide. Into the Spider-Verse's sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, flew past the original with ease at the worldwide box office, earning more than its total haul from the domestic box office alone ($381 million) and also bringing in nearly $300 million worldwide for a grand total of more than $680 million worldwide.

What Is Brian Tyree Henry’s Highest-Grossing Movie?

The aforementioned Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is Brian Tyree Henry's second-highest-grossing movie, which still fell more than $300 million short of his highest-earning film ever. Henry features in a small capacity alongside Joaquin Phoenix in Joker, which earned more than $1 billion and became the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever, at the time. Deadpool & Wolverine passed this record earlier this year and now has a comfortable lead of more than $200 million. Joker: Folie á Deux is now playing in theaters everywhere, but Henry does not have a role in the sequel, which is not projected to perform as favorably at the box office as the original.

Henry stars alongside Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson in Transformers One.

