Whether they know it or not, everyone on the planet knows The Beach Boys. Whether they own the records, can sing all the classics, or just happen to know the chorus to “God Only Knows” because it’s featured in Love Actually every Christmas, the surf-rock band is a universal staple of feel-good music. Now, with the help of director Brent Wilson, fans around the world can get a better look at one of the men who helped found the band whose songs would become summertime classics: Brian Wilson.

Screen Media Films has released the trailer for Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, an all-new documentary featuring the music icon reminiscing on his legendary career with Rolling Stone magazine editor Jason Fine. Combining archival footage and notes with the musician’s iconic music and personal tales from his time with one of the most commercially successful bands of all, the new film — an official selection of the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival — is a poignant journey through the tumultuous career of one of the world’s most successful musicians.

The film also features new interviews with music legends and production professionals alike, including Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Linda Perry, Nick Jonas, Gustavo Dudamel, and Taylor Hawkins, among others. The interviews accompany a host of classic Beach Boys tunes in the film — everything from “Surfin’ Safari” to “Child is the Father of the Man” — as well as a brand new tune written and recorded by Wilson and Jim James for the film, “Right Where I Belong."

“My partners and I set out to tell Brian’s story in a way that had never been done before. With so many books, documentaries and films already out; I knew this was an almost impossible goal. I needed our film to feel personal and intimate, but not be a hagiography,” director Wilson (of no relation to the icon) said in a statement. “I needed music to be at the heart, but with so many hits, I also wanted something new for the ear. Most importantly, Brian Wilson is an icon as famous for being Brian Wilson as he is being Brian Wilson, and I needed to bridge that gap between myth and reality….Thanks to the incredible team of people who came together for this, and for Brian’s openness, audiences will now be in the backseat of that car, sharing the road, hearing those stories and listening to all of that great music.”

Brian Wilson serves as executive producer on Long Promised Road alongside Fine and his wife Melinda Wilson, with Brent Wilson serving as producer with Tim Headington and Theresa Steele Page for Ley Line Entertainment, and co-producers Jean Sievers and Nate Kamiya.

Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road hits theaters and VOD on November 19. Check out the brand new trailer below:

