New ‘Brick’ 4K Blu-Ray Special Edition Coming in January

Brick, director Rian Johnson’s breakthrough film starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, is getting the 4K treatment in an awesome special edition from Kino Lorber Studio Classics with a street date of January 7th. The distributor announced the upcoming release on Twitter, which was enthusiastically shared in a retweet by Johnson.

“At long last, a US blu of Brick is coming,” Johnson’s tweet reads. “@steveyedlin [Steve Yedlin, Brick’s cinematographer] and I supervised a brand new gorgeous transfer, very very excited that this will be out there.”

Johnson, who shot to mainstream prominence with films like Looper, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and the upcoming whodunnit Knives Out, made an auspicious debut with 2005’s Brick. A self-described “detective movie,” Brick is a neo-noir mystery set in a high school in which every teenager talks like they’re characters in a story by Dashiell Hammett, the author of famous hard-boiled detective novels like The Maltese Falcon. The script is so heavy with 1940s slang that you almost need subtitles for the subtitles, but the dialogue is in perfect synch with the film’s gorgeously shadowy visuals. The end result is one of the most unique films in recent memory, and a special edition release is long overdue.

Speaking of which, the list of bonus material included on the disc is enough to get any fan throwing their wallets across the room as they excitedly try to whip out their credit cards for a preorder. In addition to the high-quality new transfer Johnson mentions in his tweet, the release also includes a feature-length commentary track by Johnson and members of the cast and crew, as well as 8 deleted and extended scenes with introductions by Johnson. There’s also a featurette about casting the roles of Dode and Laura, two of the film’s major supporting characters.

You can preorder your copy directly from Kino Lorber’s website while you count the days until January 7th.

Brick 4K Blu-Ray Bonus Features: