It’s safe to say that Rian Johnson is one of the most accomplished writer/directors working today, and someone who has always been able to turn familiar genres on their head. Johnson managed to use time travel as a great dramatic device in his science fiction thriller Looper, gave an aging sage the boost of originality that it needed in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and helmed one of the best episodes of dramatic television ever with Breaking Bad’s “Ozymandias.” While he is set to continue the highly popular Knives Out franchise with the much-anticipated threequel Wake Up, Dead Man, Johnson established the foundation of his career with his 2005 directorial debut Brick, a neo-noir thriller set in a suburban California high school.

The noir genre is most often associated with the classic protagonists of 1940s hard-boiled detective stories, such as Sam Spade or Phillip Marlowe. However, it’s a genre that has evolved significantly over the years. Taxi Driver revamped the genre for the post-Vietnam era, Blade Runner told a futuristic detective story, and Memento inverted the common narrative through its nonlinear devices. What’s remarkable about Brick is that Johnson pursues a far more classical understanding of the genre, despite the change of setting. Brick is a brilliant tribute to classic noir cinema that shows just how creative Johnson is as an artist.

Brick A teenage loner pushes his way into the underworld of a high school crime ring to investigate the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend. Run Time 110 minutes Director Rian Johnson Release Date April 7, 2006 Actors Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Nora Zehetner, Noah Fleiss, Matt O'Leary, Noah Segan, Meagan Good, Emilie de Ravin, Richard Roundtree, Lukas Haas

What Is 'Brick' About?

Like any great detective mystery, Brick centers on a lonely outsider who is reluctantly forced to take part in a dangerous investigation. Brendan Frye (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) is a social outcast in his high school, as he is still recovering from a breakup with his girlfriend Emily Kostich (Emilie de Ravin). Although the pair have shared few words in many months, Brendan receives a frantic call from Emily, who claims that her life is in danger. As he begins to dig into the situation, Brendan realizes that Emily was involved with a drug ring that is dominated by the enigmatic baron known as “The Pin” (Lukas Haas) and his enforcer Tug (Noah Fleiss). While his ambitions are only to see Emily brought to safety, Brendan realizes he may have unlocked a secret that could thrust the entire school’s criminal underworld into chaos.

Although it's unusual to see adolescent characters speaking with such intelligence and foresight, Brick succeeds because it is not a parody of noir films. Johnson plays everything straight, as Emily is in real danger, and Brendan weathers serious injuries throughout his mission to get her. In fact, Brick serves as a successful coming-of-age drama because it exposes the latent lives of its adolescent characters. There are few adults ever seen on screen, implying that they are ignorant, or perhaps uncaring, about what is actually going on at the high school. Nonetheless, Johnson never extends beyond the parameters of his setting. The entire story is centered around the specific tensions within the high school and never gets too bloated for its own good.

Johnson’s direction is the real star of the film, but Gordon-Levitt turns in one of his most enigmatic performances. It’s a character that is clearly modeled after Humphrey Bogart, as Gordon-Levitt is often brooding and silent, rarely giving any context to his emotional state. Nonetheless, it's well explained why Brendan is so hesitant about being vulnerable, as Johnson depicts the high school social infrastructure as being completely merciless. Brendan has learned that it’s best to keep his secrets close to his chest, resulting in a very internalized performance.

'Brick' Pays Homage to Noir Classics

Brick brilliantly takes elements of the noir genre and reformats them for a high school setting. While a typical noir film would generally incorporate different factions and gangs that the detective is forced to investigate during his mission, Brick includes scenes of Brendan questioning different clubs and social groups at his school. Nora Zehetner’s character Laura Dannon, a flirty theater girl who has some secret information about Emily’s disappearance, serves as the femme fatale of the story. Similarly, Brendan is forced to make a tense alliance with his school’s Vice Principal Trueman (Richard Roundtree), who represents the role of an overbearing law enforcement officer.

Johnson also incorporates visual motifs that serve as a callback to classic mystery films. A tense fistfight between Brendan and Tug in an isolated school parking lot bears many similarities with any number of alley “shakedown” scenes in noir films like The Maltese Falcon or Double Indemnity. There’s also a unique style of existentialism that Johnson fluidly incorporates within the dialogue. A scene in which the Pin references the work of J.R.R. Tolkien while staring into the sunset is one of the finest bits of writing within Johnson’s entire career.

Rian Johnson Is a Master of Genre

Brick served as an exciting debut for Johnson because it showed that he could bend familiar genres to his will. While the references to nostalgic classics may have been suited for an older audience, Johnson told a story about teen romance that certainly appealed to younger viewers. This served him well when approaching other genres that were well in need of a reinterpretation. Looper incorporated deeper themes about death than most time travel films, and The Last Jedi examined the flaws of the Jedi Order that the Star Wars franchise had long since ignored.

Brick established a template that Johnson would later perfect with the Knives Out films. If Brick served as a reimagining of hard-boiled detective stories, the Knives Out franchise has worked as an extended homage to the mystery novels of Agatha Christie. Both Knives Out films were thoughtful and surprising, but Brick may remain the most singular and exciting film of Johnson’s career thus far. It's not a film that was granted the extensive budget or resources of a Lucasfilm or Netflix production; what makes Brick work is the creativity of Johnson's direction and the strength of his characters. Brick isn't just an extraordinary homage to a timeless genre, but an important work of independent filmmaking.

