You know how there are certain shows that sound so ridiculously crazy, that you just can't believe it? Shows that are so whacky, but you can't look away? If you are a fan of these kinds of reality shows, then Bridalplasty is a must-watch. Just from the name itself, you know it's going to be a wild ride. The entire premise of this show is about a group of women living together, battling for multiple plastic surgery procedures, while also planning their dream wedding.

Although Bridalplasty is undoubtedly entertaining, it is quite problematic. It was problematic when it first premiered in 2010, but no one batted an eye over the issues because of the time period. The 2010s were an extremely different time. There are certain issues nowadays that are not tolerated, such as misogyny and body issues, that were normalized in the early 2000s. This show has it all and more.

Normalized Misogyny and Body Image Issues

Image via E!

While watching this show, it was actually quite sad to see how many of these women wanted to change their physical appearance just because their husbands wanted them to. One contestant, Alexandra Cristin, did not have the most supportive husband when it came to loving her body just as it was. "Dream wedding, dream body, dream boob job" is what her husband had said to her during their opening interview in the first episode. The misogyny throughout this show is clear as day. Men want the "perfect" woman just for themselves. Some of these men made it seem like they would love their partner once the surgery was finished. All of these women signed up to be in a house, battling to go under the knife to achieve the "dream body". None of these women's significant others wanted to marry them just as they were - changes needed to be made, which is disgusting.

During the first episode, when all the women were introduced to each other, they had a doctor, Terry Dubrow, come in and tear each woman apart. Extremely thin women were being told that they needed liposuction, while other women were being told that their thighs were too big, their breasts were too big or small, and that they were "overweight" - when not one of these women was. Each woman was shown a photoshopped picture of what they would look like after the surgery with their dream bodies, further pushing the agenda of body issues for women everywhere that have watched this. Again, for the time period, this was normalized. Watching this show back, realizing all these women were trying to change their appearance for the male gaze so that they could have their "perfect" bride on their wedding day is insane. The idea of competing for plastic surgery sounds so absurd, but back then, this was just another reality show for entertainment. No one thought twice about it.

The Early 2000s Were Something Else

Image via UPN

Speaking of 2010s reality shows that no one thought twice about - America's Next Top Model comes to mind. These shows are similar - both caused physical and mental issues for women over the years, yet no one thought anything of it because it was so normalized. America's Next Top Model alums Tyra Banks and Janice Dickinson, were the cause of extreme body issues for thousands of girls, and they are now being called out for it in recent years. Back then, calling women fat, destroying any confidence they had, and causing eating disorders was considered constructive criticism. Bridalplasty and America's Next Top Model both dealt with women and their internal struggles.

Watching crazy concepts and behavior on reality TV back in 2010 was just like changing a pair of socks every day - it was a normal everyday thing. Just think about one of the most popular shows in reality television history, Jersey Shore. The behavior of the Jersey Shore cast was all about drinking, partying, doing drugs, and having sex. There is no doubt about it that it is an entertaining show, but it screams 2010, just like Bridalplasty.

Bridalplasty is an entertaining show, but the message is awful. Women should feel beautiful no matter what, especially on their wedding day. It does not help that their partners almost seem to want the surgeries more than the women themselves. The whole show is problematic, but fits the 2010 reality show era perfectly. Bridalplasty is available to stream on Apple TV in the US.

Bridalplasty Release Date November 28, 2010 Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 1

