It may be Valentine’s Day, but for horror fans it’s just another excuse to watch more horror movies. On this love filled day that usually includes slasher classics like My Bloody Valentine and Valentine. However, one of the genre’s most celebrated couples is Chucky and Tiffany Valentine. The killer dolls made their iconic relationship official when Tiffany was introduced in the fourth Child’s Play film, 1998’s Bride of Chucky. The slasher is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023 and Cavity Colors is kicking off the blood-red festivities with the first part of their latest apparel collection.

Part one of the collection features t-shirts, a zip-up hoodie, a long sleeve, and sweatpants. The first of two t-shirts has a blue tie-dye design with a stitched up Chucky and Tiffany looking into each other’s eyes with various objects/torture devices from the film surrounding them. This includes the Heart of Damballa amulet, Tiff’s necklace, and Tiff’s iconic heart tattoo. The other shirt features a beautiful design by artist Devon Whitehead that has a gun toting Chucky and Tiffany on the lam. There’s also a zip up hoodie version of this design that has Whitehead’s art on the back while the Heart of Damballa is on the front. The last two items are sweatpants featuring Chucky and Tiffany on each pant leg and a glow-in-the-dark voodoo long sleeve.

Chucky and Tiffany: 25 Years of Killer Romance

While it wasn’t well received at the time of its release, Bride of Chucky has gotten a reappraisal thanks to horror comedies becoming more popular with the genre today. Bride is not a straight-up slasher like the first three films in the franchise. It was one of many films influenced by Scream’s self-aware comedic horror blend, but it helped separate itself thanks to Chucky and Tiffany's unique Frankenstein inspired relationship. It’s the definition of raw and abusive yet endlessly fun all at the same time. Brad Dourif has always been amazing as Chucky, but Jennifer Tilly's brilliant debut performance as Tiffany gave the series such a fresh dose of quirky energy. Their banter in this particular film is legendary. Also, certain moments like the glass ceiling kill or Chucky and Tiff’s doll love scene, which a couple of Cavity Colors’ shirts humorously reference, pushed the boundaries of what could be done in a horror film at the time.

Even though some fans still don’t like the direction the franchise has taken since 1998, Bride set the heightened tone for the rest of the series going forward. Tilly would appear alongside Dourif in the follow-ups Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, Cult of Chucky, and the critically acclaimed Chucky TV series which recently got renewed for Season 3. That series gave the franchise new-found fame and is the perfect blend between Child's Play pure slasher roots and Bride’s post horror comedy aesthetic.

Cavity Colors Bride of Chucky Collection Part 1 is releasing today, February 14, at 5 PM ET. It will make the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for any horror lover in your life. You can purchase your favorite Chucky item, along with Cavity Colors’ other amazing horror collections, on their website. Bride of Chucky’s also available to watch on all major VOD services.