The Big Picture Gutter Garbs is releasing a Bride of Chucky 25th anniversary collection featuring Chucky and Tiffany causing mayhem.

Bride of Chucky changed the direction of the Child's Play franchise, introducing a more horror comedy vibe and the beloved character Tiffany.

Chucky's popularity has been reignited with the recent self-titled series, which combines the best elements from the original trilogy and the later films.

Even though the year is almost over, it’s never too late to celebrate your favorite horror franchises. Especially when Chucky’s involved. Our favorite killer doll is celebrating multiple anniversaries this year alongside premiering Season 3 of his popular Syfy series. Now, Gutter Garbs has revealed that it will be ending the year off with a bloody bang, debuting their Bride of Chucky 25th anniversary collection.

The collection features a reprint and one brand-new shirt. Both designs have Chucky and his ex, Tiffany causing havoc, surrounded by voodoo ritual equipment and newspaper clippings. There’s also two new enamel pins of the deadly duo with Chucky bearing his scars which he debuted in this 1998 horror comedy.

While the first three films in the Child’s Play franchise were more serious slashers, Bride of Chucky changed course with a more horror comedy vibe. This was the first film in the franchise after Scream shook the genre world in 1996 and it showed. Chucky’s more self-aware and his jokes were cranked up to eleven. The same can be said for the kills which were more elaborate, with the glass ceiling shower being particularly memorable.

‘Bride of Chucky’ Reinvigorated the Franchise

Image via Universal Pictures

The poor performance of Child’s Play 3 may have also had a lot of influence on the direction Bride, the franchise's fourth movie, would take. Often regarded as one of, if not the weakest entry of the series, the trilogy capper of its original era was uninspired and suffered from a dull military school setting. The weak plot and poor box office made fans wait seven years for Bride of Chucky to release. However, beyond the change in direction and tone, the main reason Bride would influence the rest of the franchise was the introduction of Tiffany Valentine, played by Jennifer Tilly. The actress brought a breath of fresh air to the franchise, and now it's hard to remember a time without her. Tilly and Brad Dourif’s dynamic is simply mesmerizing and 25 years later, with the new series in the franchise, it's apparent they haven’t lost a beat.

Chucky’s arguably more popular than ever thanks to his self-titled series that debuted in 2021. In the first two and a half seasons, the series delivered an amazing blend of old and new Chucky. It has the atmosphere and brutal kills of the Child’s Play trilogy paired with the dark sense of humor that would be found in Bride and Seed of Chucky. However, it never takes it too far in either direction. As fans know well by now, Chucky’s his own brand of insanity.

As it stands, we’re currently in the middle of Season 3, which has just resumed shooting, now that the strike is over. The second half of Season 3 will premiere sometime in 2024. Bride of Chucky’s Gutter Garbs anniversary collection is up for pre-order on their website and will begin shipping out January 2024. You can preview the collection below.

Close

Bride of Chucky Chucky, the doll possessed by a serial killer, discovers the perfect mate to kill and revive into the body of another doll. Release Date October 16, 1998 Director Ronny Yu Cast Jennifer Tilly , Brad Dourif , Katherine Heigl , Nick Stabile , Alexis Arquette , Gordon Michael Woolvett Rating R Runtime 89 Writers Don Mancini

Watch Now