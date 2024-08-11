The Big Picture Bride of Chucky changed the focus of the franchise to center around the dolls, creating a new tone and iconic legacy since 1998.

With Jennifer Tilly's performance, the movie embraces comedy, camp, and kitsch rooted in queer culture, driving the series in a new direction.

Embracing B-movie humor and self-awareness, Bride of Chucky successfully carves out a niche in the horror-comedy subgenre for the franchise.

Although the slasher genre has delivered an iconic lineup of franchises and villains that have made their mark on the genre, none of them have had a more interesting journey through horror history than the Child's Play series. Many things separate Child's Play from the rest of the major slasher franchises; the killer doll antics require a ton of effort, and the sense of humor is modern and sharp. But the one element that makes it an especially rewarding series is that Child's Play has maintained a single continuity across seven feature films and three seasons of a television series. There was one reboot in 2019 that was made without the involvement of the series' visionary creator, but aside from that film, Chucky has stuck around in one singular, deliriously funny, convoluted storyline since 1988.

Don Mancini is the man at the heart of Child's Play, with screenwriting credits for all seven films, and directorial credits on the most recent three installments. Mancini has shaped Chucky, along with Brad Dourif in a beloved vocal performance, across decades of storytelling and visionary horror filmmaking, and his creative input was integral to the franchise finding its perfect tone during the fourth film. Bride of Chucky was released in 1998, directed by Ronny Yu (who also directed two other horror icons in Freddy vs. Jason) and written by Mancini. The film steered away from the plot that the first three had followed and introduced Jennifer Tilly to the franchise. With Tilly, in the role of Chucky's past-lover who also ends up trapped in a doll's body, the franchise steered into a campier, more comedic tone that would become the standard for all things Chucky. Bride of Chucky wasn't the first great movie in the series, but it is the one that uncovered exactly what makes these killer dolls such lovable, compelling characters in the modern horror canon.

'Child's Play' Changed Its Focus With 'Bride of Chucky'

The first three films in the Child's Play franchise follow Andy Barkley from a young age into his teenage years in military school, constantly plagued by the killer doll. The interesting thing about the franchise's focus is that it only comes to fruition in its fourth film, Bride of Chucky. From here on out, it really is all about the dolls. So much so that most viewers will refer to this series colloquially as the "Chucky movies," and the sequels no longer brand themselves with the Child's Play naming conventions. Unlike Halloween or Friday the 13th, where the branding has been fairly consistent, these movies pivoted, and that change came with an all-new tone as well.

With puppeteering technology advancing as the franchise develops, it becomes easier and easier to allow Chucky to step into the spotlight. Since the later films also drop the pretense of mystery surrounding who or what the killer might be, Chucky can get back to his antics as soon as the film begins. In Bride of Chucky, Chucky sports his most iconic design, stitched back together after being shredded in the previous film. From this point, Mancini and the rest of the Chucky visionaries understood that the dolls needed the spotlight far more than any of the human characters, who are better left to be slasher fodder for Dourif to chop up and quip over.

'Bride of Chucky' Leans into Kitsch With Great Results

Close

Jennifer Tilly is a jolt of electricity into the Child's Play franchise, and her performances as both the living Tiffany Valentine and the voice of the doll version are a massive part of the film's success. Without Tilly and her hilarious chemistry with Dourif, these movies would not have reached the heights that they have in the later entries. Although the first few films certainly had a few jokes, Bride of Chucky brings a more overtly comedic tone that evolves the franchise seamlessly.

The comedy, camp, and kitsch that the Chucky films begin to embrace are rooted in queer culture, with figures like John Waters serving as an inspiration for the series' tone. Mancini, who is a queer man, has spoken about how his vision for the franchise received pushback for embracing these themes. In a New York Magazine interview, Mancini said that Universal passed on his script for Seed of Chucky because of the gay content, and expressed joy about the growth of gay culture and fandom within the horror community. Waters, one of the most influential figures of queer cinema, appears in Seed of Chucky, alongside Chucky and Tiffany's child who explores their gender fluidity in an overt fashion. Although the later movies, and especially the TV series, are where those themes and narratives become more apparent, Bride of Chucky is the movie that first hinted at the cultural shift in the heart of the franchise.

Embracing the B-movie, self-aware comedy (e.g. the infamous doll sex scene) worked perfectly alongside Mancini's increasing drive to embrace the queer pop culture influences that were always on his mind throughout the franchise. Tilly's performance nails this tone, and Dourif appears delighted to be along for the ride as Bride of Chucky takes the series in a new direction. This movie sees Chucky as funnier, gorier, and wilder than ever before. In a post-Scream world, it seemed important for Mancini to be able to steer his work into a distinctive place, as horror-comedy was becoming a very popular form of entertainment. The fourth film carves out a niche area of the horror-comedy subgenre that the subsequent films expand on successfully, and it's safe to say Child's Play would not have attained this iconic legacy without Mancini and Yu making this movie. Bride of Chucky proves the series works best when it leans into kitsch and embraces the most earnestly absurd ways to let our favorite killer dolls shine.

