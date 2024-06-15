The Big Picture Bride of Chucky marked a turning point in the Child's Play franchise, embracing horror-comedy and a sharp meta edge.

The new Funko Pop Moment captures a romantic yet deadly scene from the film, highlighting Tiffany and Chucky's toxic relationship.

Chucky has had a resurgence in popularity with the recent series and a potential fourth season, bringing new life to the iconic franchise.

It’s been another deadly year for Chucky as the slasher icon just wrapped up Season 3 of his self-titled series earlier this spring. It was a thrilling murder spree through the White House with another great blend of horror and comedy. However, the first film in the franchise to really mix together genres was 1998's Bride of Chucky. Now the film that famously introduced Jennifer Tilly’s Tiffany Valentine to the world is getting a trailblazing new Funko Pop.

The latest Spirit Halloween exclusive Funko Pop Moment depicts the aftermath of Bride of Chucky’s arguably best kill. A scene in which Tiffany literally breaks the glass ceiling with the shards, killing the ill-fated couple below it. Chucky then confesses his love for Tiffany, getting on one knee in front of a romantically lit fireplace, which is what this loving Pop imitates. Chucky then asks his killer counterpart to be his bride. While this is a toxic relationship with so many up and down battles in the couple’s future, that does negate how special this scene and the romantic moment that hilariously followed is.

There have been so many Tiffany and Chucky Pops in the past, particularly based on their iconic designs in Bride of Chucky. However, there’s so much great detail here, from the staples in Chucky’s hair to shards of glass on the base covered in blood, that this emotional moment recreated in vinyl is sure to warm any horror’s dead heart.

‘Bride of Chucky’ Changed the Franchise Forever

While the first three films in the Child’s Play franchise were more traditional slashers with comedic undertones, Bride of Chucky fully embraced the horror-comedy sub-genre. Also, because of hits like Scream reshaping horror at the time, this fourth entry has a sharp meta edge that brought new life to this arguably dying franchise. However, the biggest addition to Bride was Tiffany. It’s hard to believe there was a time before Chucky’s ex was in the bloody picture, but Tilly and Brad Dourif’s irresistible chemistry remains flawless to this day. Like the franchise itself, Tiffany and Chucky’s unhealthy relationship has had a lot of bumps in the road in the last 25 years. That being said, when we last saw this murderous pair at the end of Chucky Season 3, they were officially back together after both had near-death experiences.

After Chucky’s bloodbath in the third season, the voodoo-loving doll is fiercely campaigning for a fourth season on Syfy. Whether he gets it or not remains to be seen, but the series has given a much-needed refreshing energy to the franchise, as it’s one of the best horror TV shows in history. Chucky’s creator Don Mancini has even teased recently that he’s currently working on a new film in the franchise. Until horror fans wait for more Chucky news, you can order your Bride of Chucky Movie Moment Funko Pop on Spirit Halloween’s website for $39.99. This moment now joins Chucky’s blacklight Halloween Pops in Funko’s spooky 2024 lineup. Bride of Chucky is also streaming on Peacock.

