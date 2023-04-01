Horror fans have been spoiled over the last decade with endless amounts of nostalgic merchandise. Especially when it comes to the classic Universal Monsters. Famous villains like Frankenstein’s monster and Dracula have been receiving a lot of attention lately thanks to their film series coming to 4K for the first time. However, on the toy side of the spooky equation NECA has been releasing Universal Monster figures based on the studios rich horrific history of films. Now the famous toy company has announced they’re adding The Bride, from The Bride of Frankenstein, black and white variant to their monstrous line.

NECA made the announcement on instagram when they showed off various preview images of the seven-inch figure. Earlier this year, the company released the normal color edition of the figure, but hardcore fans know that these films were originally shown in black and white. This black and white version will come with all the same accessories as the original release. This includes a removable white gown, two pairs of interchangeable hands, three interchangeable head sculpts, and bandages. Like the rest of the Monster line, The Bride will come in a sleek window box package which is perfect for any collector’s display.

The Legacy of Bride of Frankenstein

When The Bride of Frankenstein originally released in 1935, it had big shoes to fill as the original Frankenstein was already considered a classic. However, returning director James Whale did the impossible and made a gothic masterpiece that was even better. With just 4 years between the first two films, you could see how much the film industry had grown in that short timeframe. In 1931 sound films were still relatively new, but by the mid 30s “talkies” became second nature. Everything from the atmospheric horror to the performances outdid the original. Frankenstein might still have all the classic lines and moments, but Bride is a better written film that twisted its mad scientist and monster story to satisfying effect. Colin Clive and Boris Karloff give their best performances as Doctor Victor Frankenstein and Frankenstein’s Monster respectively while Ernest Thesiger gives one of the best villain performances of all time as the sinister Doctor Septimus Pretorius.

Image via Universal Pictures

However, the most memorable thing about this sequel is The Bride herself. While only in the film for the last five minutes, Elsa Lanchester's performance changed the course of horror history forever. Whether it is her chillingly iconic look or the haunting echoes of her banshee screams, The Bride continues to be a horror legend to this day. That’s perfectly captured in this authentic black and white NECA figure. She now joins Dracula, The Wolf Man, The Mummy, The Invisible Man, The Creature From the Black Lagoon, and Frankenstein’s Monster who all have moody black and white variants of their own. The Bride is especially going to look great next to Frankenstein’s Monster.

When Does the New Figure of The Bride Hit Shelves?

The Bride is not up for pre-order yet, but you can check out more information about this new monster figure on NECA’s website. The release date is currently set for September 2023. Bride of Frankenstein’s trailer can be viewed down below.