It’s an amazing time to be a horror fan. In the last number of years there have been countless films that will be considered genre classics in due time. However, one of the great byproducts of a healthy genre is that more and more new fans will go back to revisit the true classics from that genre. In horror’s case, that would be the Universal Monsters and one of the franchise’s very best film’s was the sequel to 1931’s Frankenstein, 1935’s The Bride of Frankenstein. Now, the good folks at NECA are continuing the popular Universal Monsters line with The Bride herself.

The seven-inch figure comes with bandages, a removable gown, two pairs of hands, and three interchangeable heads. Like past figures in the line, The Bride is extremely detailed with things like her iconic white streaks in her hair really popping. Bride of Frankenstein is one of the few films in cinematic history, not just horror, that’s considered better than its original.

When Frankenstein released in 1931, it was one of the scariest films of the time that utilized its new sound era to bone chilling effect. It was a gothic masterpiece and its sequel took everything that worked in that first film and made it even better. Bride is an atmospheric exploration of humanity being the true monsters as Dr. Frankenstein is forced into creating another “monster” by an even more insane scientist Doctor Septimus Pretorius. The film also humanized Boris Karloff’s iconic “monster” in some very complex ways which is where The Bride comes in. While only in the film for the last five minutes, her impact on horror is legendary. Elsa Lanchester gave such a creepy performance and the shots of her simply staring at the camera or screaming are the definition of iconic. The Bride has defined gothic horror over the last century and her being terrified at the sight of Karloff’s monster only adds more heartbreaking somberness to this overarching Universal franchise.

While Frankenstein is still the more classic film in Universal’s scary catalog of monster movies with all the memorable lines and shots, Bride of Frankenstein is such an amazing milestone for film which was still in its infancy period. With just the first two Frankenstein films, you could see how much the industry had grown in the four years between them. That’s why it’s so great that NECA is continuing their amazing line of Monster figures with The Bride. She’s just as iconic as Dracula, The Wolf Man, The Invisible Man and her monster is going to look terrifyingly stunning next to NECA’s version of Karloff.

The Bride will be released in June 2023, and you can view more information about this exciting horror release on NECA’s website. That gives you a lot of time to watch The Bride of Frankenstein which is available to rent or buy on every major VOD platform. The film also released on 4K Blu-ray for the first time late last year.