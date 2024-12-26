With the awards season approaching, one of the conversations that you're bound to hear among film buffs is that the Academy doesn't give enough value to comedy. It's rare to see a comedy movie nominated for an Oscar, and even less common to see comedians nominated in acting categories (except when they do drama). One of the few titles that was able to break this pattern is Bridesmaids, a 2011 laugh-out-loud comedy that is leaving Netflix in less than two weeks.

Bridesmaids tells the story of Annie (Kristen Wiig), a woman who is at a low point in life and sees her best friend become closer to other people while she feels left behind. Everything changes when she's invited to be a bridesmaid for her friend's wedding; Annie sees this as a chance to save her friendship. The only problem is, her rival bridesmaid puts up a fight to prove who is really the bride's best friend.

There's simply no other way to put it: Bridesmaids is hilarious. The movie has an 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and even today – thirteen years after its release – it's still included in lists of best comedy movies of the last decade. It managed to attract the attention of Oscar voters due to its sheer popularity; the film raked in over $300 million worldwide against a modest budget of $32 million. Bridesmaids earned Wiig and her writing partner Annie Mumolo (Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar) a nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

'Bridesmaids' Features a Cast of Comedy Gold

Bridesmaids didn't turn out as one of the funniest movies ever made by chance. Aside from Saturday Night Live alum Wiig as the lead, the cast also features Maya Rudolph (Loot), Rose Byrne (Physical), Rebel Wilson (Senior Year), Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Michael Hitchcock (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Jon Hamm (Landman), and Melissa McCarthy (The Little Mermaid) in her first Oscar-nominated role for Best Supporting Actress.

The movie was directed by Paul Feig, who also helmed A Simple Favor and Jackpot. Due to the success of the first film, rumors of a sequel have been running around for years, but it seems that Bridesmaids 2 never actually took shape. A decade ago, Wiig told The Hollywood Reporter that she and Mumolo "aren't planning a sequel," and that seems to have remained the case so far. Luckily for us, the original will always be there to be revisited. Just not on Netflix anymore.

You can stream Bridesmaids on Netflix until December 31.

