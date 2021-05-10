This week on The Collider Podcast, we're joined by director Paul Feig to talk about his 2011 comedy classic Bridesmaids. We discuss how the script changed during development (including a hilarious scene that they had to cut because it was too ludicrous for the film), how comedy has changed in the last decade, how Feig approaches his projects and the comedy within them, filming the memorable dress-fitting scene, his upcoming projects including The School for Good and Evil and Dark Army, and more. We were so glad to talk to Feig, especially as Bridesmaids turns ten and is now streaming on Peacock where you can find it all this summer.

