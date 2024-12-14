For anyone who's ever planned a wedding or been in one, raunchy female-driven comedy Bridesmaids is a hilariously relatable look at the drama that can surround it. Kristen Wiig stars as Annie, who serves as maid of honor in the wedding of her childhood best friend, Lillian (Maya Rudolph), and clashes with another bridesmaid, Helen (Rose Byrne), over which of them is Lillian's best friend, all while trying to carry out the expected duties of maid of honor and making sure Lillian has the wedding of her dreams. The movie was released in 2011 and was directed by Paul Feig.

With so much comedic talent behind it, it's no surprise that Bridesmaids is full of memorable, quotable lines, from hilarious one-liners to sentimental commentary on life, friendship and more. At its heart, it's a film about female friendships and how they can change throughout life, and some of its best quotes come from its more serious moments, which touch on those themes.

10 "It's a good tub. I slept there for my 30th birthday."

Annie to Lillian

After Lillian goes missing on her wedding day, Annie and Helen turn to cop Rhodes (Chris O'Dowd) for help, who determines Lillian’s cellphone is at her apartment. When they arrive, Annie enters alone and finds Lillian in bed—after getting stressed out about the cost of the wedding because of Helen’s out-of-control planning, she left the rehearsal dinner and went home. She tells Annie what she’s going to miss about her apartment after getting married, which includes the bathtub Annie slept in on her birthday.

Annie’s comment about the bathtub is Lillian’s apartment is a funny throwaway line, but it also says a lot about their friendship and history together. It implies that the two had a wild night of partying and that for one reason or another, Annie ended up spending her night in the tub—presumably because she drank too much. It also implies how close they are, and it highlights the memories and milestones they’ve shared together.

9 "This is such a stone-cold pack of weirdos, and I am so proud!"

Lillian to her bridesmaids

Before spending their day dress shopping, the ladies enjoy lunch at an authentic Brazilian spot recommended by Annie. Lillian kicks things off by toasting to her bridesmaids, who she calls “a stone-cold pack of weirdos,” something she’s “proud” of. Annie then offers up a toast of her own, saying she’s excited to have made some new friends who are also important to Lillian. Unfortunately, the ladies—except for Helen—would all get food poisoning later.

Lillian’s description of her bridesmaids is a funny way to think about them, but Lillian also has a point—the women are all vastly different from each other, as proven by their conversations through the lunch and their ideas for Lillian’s bridal shower. And in the case of Helen and Annie, that would be part of their undoing. But it was also the start of other meaningful friendships, particularly with Megan, who would play a crucial role in helping Annie later.

8 "It’s just, it’s the first time I've ever seen you look ugly. It makes me kinda happy."

Annie to Helen

On the morning of the wedding, after Annie has been uninvited and relieved of her duties as maid of honor, Helen knocks on the door asking if she knows where Lillian is—and Annie and Helen set out together to find her. As they drive together, Helen cries and opens up to Annie about her life, revealing that her husband is rarely home and that she has no female friends and suspects she’s only asked to be in weddings because of her planning skills.

Helen represents perfection—to Annie, anyway. Throughout the movie, Annie feels pushed out of Lillian’s life, and she also feels lesser-than around Helen, largely because of her own insecurities. It becomes clear that Helen doesn’t know Lillian as well as she thought and that she’s dealing with plenty of her own issues. What stands out to Annie the most, though, isn’t that Helen’s life isn’t perfect but that she’s an ugly crier.

7 "Why can’t you be happy for me, and then go home and talk about me behind my back like a normal person?"

Lillian to Annie

As Annie continues to struggle with her jealousy of Helen, things come to a head at Lillian’s bridal shower when Annie’s heartfelt personal gift is upstaged by Helen’s gift of a trip to Paris. It's too much for Annie, and she snaps—after an outburst while everyone else is still gushing over Helen’s gift, she takes her anger out on the shower decorations and is interrupted by Lillian, who asks why she couldn’t just be happy for her.

Annie’s frustrations throughout the movie are understandable, even if her behavior goes too far—it’s hard to feel like your best friend is replacing you while you’re facing plenty of other struggles in life. But Lillian’s frustrations that her best friend can’t just be happy for her are also understandable. Her response to Annie is funny, but it also touches on the way people often interact with each other and how sometimes, it’s best to vent frustrations privately.

6 "Your problem, Annie, is that you just don't understand that you can hurt people."

Rhodes to Annie

After leaving Lillian’s bridal shower following their argument, Annie’s driving home when she slams on her brakes to avoid hitting an animal and is rear-ended—because her taillights have been out for a year and were never fixed—by the car behind her, which immediately leaves the scene. When her car won’t start after the accident, she calls Rhodes, who expresses his frustration that she never got the lights fixed but also that she hurts people without realizing it.

It becomes very clear very quickly that Rhodes’ frustration is about far more than the taillights he’d previously told her to get fixed, and he spells it out for her pretty directly—she constantly blames other people for her problems, and she doesn’t consider how her behavior impacts other people. And it’s not just with him. Her behavior throughout the film up to that point had been consistently selfish and short-sighted.

5 "I feel like her life is going off and getting perfect, and mine is just like..."

Annie to Rhodes

After a disastrous plane ride, Annie spends an evening with Rhodes, where she recounts the story of the trip and says she hopes Lillian isn’t mad at her for too long. She also expresses a desire for things to be the way they used to be and notes that—at least from Annie’s perspective—Lillian has the perfect life, while Annie’s struggling in numerous parts of her own.

Although Annie is happy for Lillian, she can’t help but to also feel jealous of Lillian’s life and frustrated by how much they, and their friendship, have changed. Annie feels left behind—while her best friend’s life is going well and everything is working out in her favor, Annie feels like her own life is moving in the complete opposite direction. It’s a relatable sentiment, as just about everyone has felt like their friends’ lives were moving forward without them at some point.

4 "I think if you’re growing, then you’re changing."

Helen to Annie

In order for Annie and Helen to get to know each other better, they spend an afternoon playing tennis—without Lillian, who’s too busy with wedding planning to attend, but had urged the two to spend some one-on-one time together. When Annie comments that Lillian doesn’t like tennis anyway, Helen replies that Lillian certainly enjoys tennis, leading Annie and Helen to have a friendly disagreement over whether people change and how much.

Bridesmaids deals with the ways one person’s friendships can differ from their others—while Annie is Lillian’s lifelong friend who thinks she knows everything about her, Helen is a new friend who’s seen a different version of Lillian, since they met later in life. Their conversation demonstrates this, as well as the petty ways Annie tries to set herself apart from Helen. But Helen also has a bit of wisdom, noting that growth is change.

3 "Hitting rock bottom is a good thing because there's nowhere to go but up."

Annie's mother to Annie

Before heading to Lillian’s engagement party, Annie spends some time with her mother (Jill Clayburgh), who tells her a story from a recent AA meeting—which she doesn’t need to attend because she’s not an alcoholic—about a member who became desperate for drugs and realized he’d hit rock bottom. Annie’s mom suggests maybe Annie has hit her rock bottom and notes it’s a good thing because there’s nowhere to go but up.

If only Annie and her mother realized how much further Annie had to fall to hit her rock bottom—but it was a sentiment for her to keep in mind when she eventually got there. It might be a bit of a cliché, but there’s some truth to it. And when Annie finally does hit it, she proves the saying to be true when she works to get her life back on track and repair the damage she’d caused.

2 "It's interesting to me that you have absolutely no friends. Do you know why that's interesting? Here's a friend standing directly in front of you, trying to talk to you, and you choose to talk about the fact that you don't have any friends."

Megan to Annie

As Annie hits rock bottom, she spends some time staying with her mother, where she’s visited by Megan (Melissa McCarthy), whose calls to Annie have been going unanswered and unreturned. Annie rattles off a list of things she’s been dealing with—she’s unable to move the couch, she lost her job and apartment and has no friends, something Megan challenges her on, as she has a friend right in front of her trying to help her.

Despite Megan’s concern for Annie, she clearly understands what she’s going through but thinks Annie is just feeling sorry for herself. Megan has some harsh words for Annie, but they’re ones she needs to hear. Despite Annie’s insistence that she has no friends, that’s clearly not the case—it’s a statement which completely disregards Megan’s multiple attempts to get in touch with Annie and her clear concern for her well-being, and it’s hurtful to Megan as a result.

1 "I don't associate with people who blame the world for their problems, because you're your problem, Annie. And you're also your solution."

Megan to Annie

As Megan continues her confrontation with Annie, she shares some personal experience with her, notably her experience with being bullied in high school. Megan also tells Annie that although she may have lost Lillian as her best friend, Megan is still there for her, but above all, that she has to stop feeling sorry for herself and that she’s the cause of her own problems—but she can also fix them.

Like Rhodes had just minutes earlier, Megan points out to Annie that she blames everyone else for her own problems—something Megan refuses to tolerate from the people in her life. But Megan also refuses to just let Annie get away with it. She also makes it clear to Annie that she’s also the solution to her problems, while also acknowledging that the end of her friendship with Lillian was painful.

