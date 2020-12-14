If you're fond of shows like Freaks and Geeks, I Am Not Okay with This, or other prestige coming-of-age dramedies, Edward Burns might have given you your new favorite show. Bridge and Tunnel, an upcoming Epix series starring and created by the multi-hyphenate Burns, has its first trailer before its January 2021 debut — and it's giving us quiet, melancholy, emotion-driven young adult vibes.

In the 1980s, Sam Vartholomeos (Star Trek: Discovery) stars as Burns' son, an aspiring photographer who's recently graduated college and wants to head away from his and Burns' Long Island home to the big city of Manhattan to follow his dreams — but those kinds of journeys always have more speed bumps then you expect along the way. Rounding out the young ensemble cast is Caitlin Stasey (Please Like Me), Gigi Zumbado (Scream), JanLuis Castellanos (13 Reasons Why), Brian Muller (The Deuce), Isabella Farrell (The Good Fight) and Barrett Wilbert Weed (Mean Girls on Broadway).

Producing the show alongside Burns is Aaron Lubin (Burns' TNT police drama Public Morals) and Lori Keith Douglas (Friends from College), and it seems as though the trio have crafted a more sensitive, low-concept, and emotionally-driven series for those who could use a change of pace from, say, literally every show Disney announced during their Investor Day.

Bridge and Tunnel comes to Epix January 24, 2021, at 9PM. Check out the official trailer and synopsis below.

Written, directed and produced by Edward Burns (Saving Private Ryan, Public Morals), this dramedy series set in 1980 revolves around a group of recent college grads setting out to pursue their dreams in Manhattan while still clinging to the familiarity of their working-class Long Island home town.

