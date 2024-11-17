Steven Spielberg is often associated with the rise of the “blockbuster,” as he helped to usher in a new generation of audience-pleasing genre films with the success of Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and the Indiana Jones franchise. However, Spielberg has always had a keen interest in exploring real heroes of history. The 2015 spy thriller Bridge of Spies marked another successful collaboration between Spielberg and Tom Hanks, who could not have been chosen to play a morally upstanding lawyer. However, Bridge of Spies is notably the only collaboration between Spielberg and Joel and Ethan Coen, who revised a version of the script that had originally been written by Matt Charman.

What Is 'Bridge of Spies' About?

Bridge of Spies is based on a real negotiation between the United States and the Soviet Union during the height of the Cold War in 1960, in which the tension between the two nations was at an all-time high. When the American pilot Francis Gary Powers (Austin Stowell) was held captive in the Soviet Union after his U-2 spy plane was shot down, the American lawyer James Donovan (Hanks) is tasked with negotiating for his release. Donovan had defended the rights of the convicted Soviet Union spy Rudolf Abel (Mark Rylance), arguing that he deserves to be given the same due process guaranteed to all subjects under the American legal system. However, the tensions between the CIA and KGB threaten to derail the peaceful conversations and draw the two nations into a violent conflict.

Bridge of Spies explores the meaning of ethics in the espionage world, which is a challenging subject to approach when so much of the field is based on deception. Donovan makes for an interesting protagonist because, despite his vast experience arguing difficult cases, he still has a rather idealistic perspective on what the “American dream” can be; although he understands that the information that Abel possesses could be dangerous should it be revealed to the KGB, he also recognizes that maintaining civil discussions is essential to the sanctity of world peace. Hanks is excellent in a role that requires a great deal of humility, as Donovan does not seek glory or praise for what he considers to be part of his civic duty. However, it is actually Rylance who proves to be the film’s scene stealer, as there is something oddly charming about his quiet demeanor. Rylance’s performance earned him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, and led him to continue collaborating with Spielberg on The BFG and Ready Player One.

'Bridge of Spies' Is a Different Type of Spy Thriller

Bridge of Spies combines the best of both Spielberg and the Coens, even though their styles would seem to be at odds with one another. Spielberg is known for his ability to create suspense, even when there is not any action on screen; throughout Bridge of Spies, it is evident that Donovan is put under considerable pressure by the CIA to handle a situation that they are not equipped to deal with. However, the Coens’ screenplay adds a procedural, highly specific level of nuance to how it explores Donovan’s navigation of the justice process. Although the early scenes of Donovan discussing the potential assignment with the CIA could have easily been dull chunks of exposition, the Coens’ ability to deconstruct abstract legal and ethical concepts makes the story more entertaining; unsurprisingly, it earned them an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

Bridge of Spies is ultimately a film about the power of communication, as it examines the concept that Donovan and Abel are similar characters, both of whom consider themselves to be patriots. Abel carries himself with dignity, and Donovan wants to ensure that he is given proper treatment, even when protestors suggest that he should face consequences for his work in espionage. While the nonviolent exchange of two prisoners doesn’t necessarily sound like it would be a major event, Spielberg and the Coens prove that the events of Bridge of Spies are remarkable because of the more disastrous ways in which the scenario could have played out had things gone a different way.

