The Big Picture David Lean's transition to epic filmmaking with The Bridge on the River Kwai nearly cost him his life on set in Sri Lanka.

Lean's near-death experience was not an isolated incident, reflecting broader safety issues in Hollywood epics of the mid-20th century.

Despite the risks faced during filming, Lean's passion for epic cinema was unwavering, leading to a legacy of grand-scale productions.

Ironically, David Lean began his career helming smaller-scale enterprises, like the 1945 masterpiece Brief Encounter and the 1955 Katharine Hepburn star vehicle Summertime. Lean always carried a gift for working with actors, but he wasn't necessarily synonymous with productions as big as the silver screen itself. That all changed with the 1957 project The Bridge on the River Kwai, an acclaimed title following British prisoners-of-war who are forced to build a massive bridge. This expansive production dazzled moviegoers around the world, secured a Best Picture Oscar win, and solidified Lean as a go-to helmer of epics. From here, he’d go on to helm titles like Lawrence of Arabia and Doctor Zhivago that reinforced his reputation as a master of grand spectacle.

A dark element to this story, though, is that Lean almost never lived to see his filmmaking career change in such a bombastic fashion. This director very nearly perished when shooting The Bridge on the River Kwai, with Lean almost drowning during principal photography per outlets like The Telegraph. It’s a monumental event that nearly ended the life of a husband, father, and friend to many. Tragically, this near-death experience for Lean on the River Kwai set was not an anomaly in the world of making epic movies in the mid-20th century, nor has it faded away from the modern world of blockbuster filmmaking.

How Did David Lean Almost Die on 'The Bridge on the River Kwai'?

The Bridge on the River Kwai was filmed in a location then known as Ceylon, which readers today would know as Sri Lanka. This meant that the "river" standing in for the River Kwai was no creation on a soundstage, it was something very real. Per the Sri Lanka tourism site (which now boasts of being the home of the River Kwai shoot), Lean's near-death experience didn't transpire while the cameras were rolling. As everybody was taking a breather, Lean was caught by the river's current and very nearly drowned. Various sources claim that Bridge on the River Kwai actor Geoffrey Horne was the one who saved Lean’s life from the currents, though this has never been officially confirmed.

Returning to The Telegraph's report, another stuntperson almost drowned in this roaring river on a completely different day. Tragedies on the River Kwai set were not just limited to the aquatic locales, though, as assistant director John Kerrison perished in a car accident while traveling to a shooting location for this project. Shooting in any real location provides endless challenges for filmmakers and artists. However, those challenges shouldn’t include threats to one’s life, let alone somebody actually dying. Unfortunately, such tragedies were common in the days of grand mid-20th-century epics.

The Near-Death Experiences & Tragic Injuries Went Beyond David Lean's Sets

On the later Lean epic Lawrence of Arabia, lead actor Peter O’Toole suffered many near-death experiences. Beyond Lean productions, the 1962 Western epic How the West Was Won included an accident that cost stuntman Bob Morgan his leg and nearly killed him. Then there’s The Conqueror, the John Wayne movie where he plays Attila the Hun. This production was shot in Utah locations that had been used for nuclear weapon testing. The effects this location choice had on the actors and crew members were more gradual, as many of these people developed cancer and other health problems in their lifetime, with the principal photography of this historical epic being deemed responsible.

Even beyond the 1950s and 60s era of Hollywood epics, artists were forced to put themselves in harm’s way for the sake of “expansive” visions. A notable example is the turmoil Martin Sheen suffered on the set of Apocalypse Now. Sadly, a pilot also died during the making of the 1970 war epic Tora! Tora! Tora! In hindsight, it’s no wonder older filmmakers like George Lucas, Francis Ford Coppola, and others have embraced the idea of shooting entire movies on green screens or in The Volume. The horror stories of shooting expansive movies in practical locales are likely to still haunt them. Having full control over the realm you shoot in (including being able to alter digital backdrops to your liking) must seem like a dream considering all the chaotic death and near-death experiences that plagued the shoots of classic Hollywood epics.

The Legacy of Lean’s 'The Bridge on the River Kwai Near-Death Experience

Lean’s experiences with nearly dying on the set of The Bridge on the River Kwai were emblematic of larger troubling trends regarding the safety of artists on the sets of old Hollywood epics. Regarding Lean’s specific mindset in the wake of nearly drowning, though, this experience doesn’t seem to have deterred him from pursuing other epic movies in the years that followed. On the contrary, in the context of his greater filmography, Lean’s Bridge on the River Kwai exploits seemed to be as much a wake-up call for his true artistic passions as Airplane! was for Leslie Nielsen, who made his mark with iconic spoofs. Devoting himself to big epic movies for the rest of his career, Lean’s near-death experience didn’t seem to ward him off dangerous films shot in practical domains.

As for Lean’s retrospective comments on The Bridge on the River Kwai in the wake of nearly dying on the set, surviving interviews with the director don’t indicate he brought up this horrifying experience much. A 1985 American Cinema Papers interview saw Lean bringing up The Bridge on the River Kwai only to fondly refer to this motion picture as the one that birthed his artistic collaborations with Alec Guinness. Lean not constantly talking about coming close to death on this movie’s set doesn’t dilute the severity of this event. All it does is suggest that Lean didn’t see the risk of further near-death experiences as enough of a reason to skip over further exploits in the world of epic cinema. It helps, of course, that as director he could organize future sets in a way where he was at minimal risk of getting sucked into dangerous rivers again.

While that’s all fine and dandy for David Lean, modern-day parallels to his near-death experience on The Bridge on the River Kwai still endure to this day. In 2015, The Los Angeles Times published a piece exploring the increased number of on-set accidents and deaths in major motion pictures, including a crew member who drowned during the making of The Lone Ranger. Years later, stuntwoman Joi "SJ" Harris was killed during principal photography of Deadpool 2. Tragic demises and injuries on the set of massive American movies are not circumstances limited to the days of David Lean. They’re still prevalent in the modern film industry to a degree that should trouble anyone.

