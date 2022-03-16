Is it tea time already? Or perhaps we should say "T-time?" With the second season of Netflix's steamy Regency romance Bridgerton around the corner, actor, singer and Bridgerton brother lookalike Joe Jonas — also known as Joseph Jonas the First — has partnered with Tanqueray to show us all how to master the art of "T-time."

Of course, Jonas brother or not, one does not become a member of the ton so easily. The spot sees Jonas embark on his quest to become a Bridgerton with help from Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton in the series. Assistance comes in the form of comedian and self-proclaimed Bridgerton fan Phoebe Robinson, aka "The Queen."

Under Bailey's guidance, Jonas and Robinson master the three steps needed to properly become a Bridgerton, including looking fancy and dancing. Naturally, Bailey's instructions also include what to do at tea time — or rather T-time, with Jonas and Robinson substituting the more traditional tea with Tanqueray cocktails. The spot concludes with Bailey conceding that Jonas could be a very distantly-related Bridgerton.

The spot comes as part of a collaboration between Tanqueray and Bridgerton, which includes an opportunity for fans to win one of three Bridgerton-inspired experiences, and purchase limited edition Tanqueray x Bridgerton cocktail kits.

The second season of Bridgerton hits Netflix on March 25, 2022. The official Netflix synopsis reads:

From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, the second season of ‘Bridgerton’ follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.

Check out Jonas, Bailey and Robinson make it "T-time" here:

