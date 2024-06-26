The Big Picture The changed storyline for Francesca in Season 3 sparked mixed reactions online.

Author Julia Quinn defends changes to the show, assures fans of the emotional storyline ahead for Francesca.

Quinn asks for patience and faith in Shondaland's vision for Bridgerton as the series continues to unfold.

Not only did Season 3 of Bridgerton debut a new Francesca with Hannah Dodd taking over the role after scheduling conflicts meant the original actress Ruby Stokes had to drop out, the show also has gone in a different direction with Francesca's love story.

In the final episode of Bridgerton, we see Francesca marry John Sterling, the Earl of Kilmartin (Victor Alli) and at the reception we meet his cousin Michaela Sterling (Masali Baduza). If that name almost sounds familiar, it's because Francesca's book involves a Michael Sterling. The change had been in the works for a while. Showrunner Jess Brownell says in an interview with Pride that, "I want to see more queer joy on my screens and that was definitely a priority for me when I stepped into the showrunner role.” The change sparked mixed reaction online ranging from elation at the queer representation, to reservations at what could change with the infertility storyline that readers previously identified with.

Author of the original Bridgerton book series, Julia Quinn is asking for fans to give her and Shondaland a chance with the change. Quinn took to social media to defend the change but she was initially hesitant. “When Jess Brownell first approached me with the idea of turning Michael into Michaela for the show, I needed more information before conferring my agreement," she says in the post. "I trust Shondaland's vision for Bridgerton, but I wanted to be sure that we could remain true to the spirit of the book and of the characters."

Julia Quinn Says Francesca's Season Will Still Be a Tear-Jerker

Close

Quinn has faith that, "when Francesca has her Bridgerton season, it will be the most emotional and heart-wrenching story of the show, just like When He Was Wicked has always been the true tear-jerker of the Bridgerton book series." In addition to the changes, she shares that she's excited for John to get more screentime leading up to Francesca's season. Since the book takes place after John's death from an aneurysm and is about Fransceca's second shot at love, fans are getting to see a more in depth look at Francesca and John's courtship, wedding, and marriage.

“Thank you to readers and fans for your feedback." Quinn concludes in the post. "I am grateful for your understanding and touched by your deep commitment to the characters of the Bridgerton world. I ask that you grant me and the Shondaland team some faith as we move forward. I think we are going to end up with two stories, one on page and one on screen, and they will both be beautiful and moving.”

Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

Bridgerton Set in the glamorous world of Regency London, the Bridgerton family maneuvers through the opulent and treacherous landscape of high society. Daphne Bridgerton, the family's eldest daughter, enters the marriage market, sparking a whirlwind romance with the enigmatic Duke of Hastings. Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen Cast Rege-Jean Page , Julie Andrews , Jonathan Bailey , Ruth Gemmell , Polly Walker , Golda Rosheuvel , Phoebe Dynevor , Simone Ashley , Luke Newton , Nicola Coughlan Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Studio Netflix Creator(s) Chris Van Dusen Expand

Watch on Netflix