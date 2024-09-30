Dearest gentle readers, it is with great pleasure that this author brings you the latest from our Season 4 leads Mr. Luke Thompson and Ms. Yerin Ha. In an interview with Shondaland, the pair dished on what's to be expected as they take the lead for Bridgerton's fourth season. The ton is abuzz to find that it will be "a really nice mix of fairy tale and reality," according to Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict Bridgerton. It was officially announced earlier this month that Yerin Ha had been cast as Sophie Baek (changed from Beckett in the books). The news technically broke back in August (and promptly broke the internet) but Netflix did the official announcement just a few short weeks ago, accompanied by a video of Ha looking through period costumes and a photoshoot with her and Thompson.

The fourth season will be based on the third book in the Bridgerton book series, An Offer from a Gentleman. The books by Julia Quinn tend to follow a trope and this one relies heavily on re-telling the fairy tale of Cinderella. That means it's apt when Thompson says "it's a fairy tale love story I guess, but it's also got the Bridgerton element of trying to sort of tether it to some sort of reality as well and see how that pans out." Han expects fans to see "this kind of emotional tug-of-war, or like this kind of push and pull between I guess what their heart desires, and I guess what society kind of desires for them."

Benedict, has always been one of the more free-spirited Bridgerton siblings, trying many different things, and for Sophie, should Season 4 follow the books (which it sounds like it will, closely), she is not just on the lower-end of high society as the illegitimate child of an Earl, but eventually becomes a maid. The way these characters find themselves on the fringes of society are eventually what draws them to one another in a kindred spirit sort of way.

And, proving to us that their chemistry read had hit the nail on the head, the pair bantered back and forth between questions, meaning we have found our Sophie Baek to Luke's Benedict Bridgerton, indeed. Teasing each other about who gave the better answer, Ha insists that Thompson gave just as good of an answer and combined their responses, saying, "it's a fairy tale love story, and it's emotional tug-of-war."

Where Will Sophie Baek and Benedict Bridgerton Be When They Meet in Season 4?

Close

Ha describes Sophie's life when meeting Benedict as "prismatic." She says, "I'm using that as a metaphor, for like the character for when you know before she meets Benedict, and kind of after... When the light comes in, and then it goes into a rainbow." Ha's sentiments mirror a particular scene at the end of An Offer from a Gentleman, once again proving to fans that she's the right pick for the role.

"Even before I saw, you I felt you," Sophie says in the book. "Anticipation. Magic. There was something in the air. And when I turned, and you were there, it was as if you'd been waiting for me, and I knew that you were the reason I'd stolen into the ball."

As for Benedict, when we saw him at the end of Season 3, he was very much coming into himself with his sexuality and where he wants to go next, professionally. Thompson says, "[w]ith Benedict it's always been about sort of trying to find some sort of solid thing that he's able to sort of feel himself sort of commit to, something rather than flittering around." Thompson goes on to say, "[h]e's a man of sort of many interests and that's great in some ways and in some ways though it can portray a sort of sense of being a little lost or a little bit restless."

The issue of Benedict feeling lost (one of the chief complaints from fans has also been his aimlessness in the three seasons so far of Bridgerton) Thompson says, "goes quite deep I think, and so I think clearly, something in him that's not very comfortable, a bit scared, or a bit worried about the idea of really committing to something. That feeling, at least at the beginning of the season, it seems, won't go away, according to Thompson. "I guess that's partly the struggle for him in this season, I'd say."

Joining the Cast of 'Bridgerton' Has Been a "Lovely Experience" for Yerin Ha

Image by Zanda Rice

When Ha was officially announced by Netflix as Sophie, a teaser video was released of her perusing a rack of Regency-era clothing, including what's likely her character's Lady in Silver dress. Shortly after, filming began for Season 4 and photos leaked of the pair on set outside the Masquerade Ball that starts it all. Seeing herself in period clothing, Ha says, "it's kind of incredible cause I guess I just never saw myself wearing clothes or like maid's clothes in that kind of Regency period." It's been so special to her because "I just never saw myself in those dramas, so even just trying them on has been like so new and fresh." She adds, "I feel really honored to be able to wear those clothes that people love seeing, the Bridgerton gowns and everything."

Ha's had nothing but support from those closest to her since she landed the role of Sophie Baek. "I was having breakfast with my mum at a café in Korea and I stepped outside, and it was so funny cause she kind of knew immediately when I was jumping on the streets of Gangnam that I got the role." Ha says she also video called her best friend to tell her the news. As for once Ha got to set and officially joined the cast of Bridgerton there, "I don't think there's enough words in the dictionary to describe what it's like joining the family." She says she's "just very, very grateful and everyone has welcomed me with open arms, so yeah it's been a lovely experience so far."

Thompson adds at the end of the interview "[a]nd it's yours now," talking of the lovely experience Ha just referenced. Ha stops him, insisting it's "Ours." They go back and forth once again. "It's yours now." Thompson says. "Ours." Ha insists again. One of the best Bridgerton couples, indeed.

You can watch the first three seasons of Bridgerton on Netflix in the US. Stay with Collider for the latest on all things Bridgerton and more developments for the upcoming Season 4. Watch their full interview with Shondaland below:

Bridgerton Set in the glamorous world of Regency London, the Bridgerton family maneuvers through the opulent and treacherous landscape of high society. Daphne Bridgerton, the family's eldest daughter, enters the marriage market, sparking a whirlwind romance with the enigmatic Duke of Hastings. Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen Cast Will Tilston , Rege-Jean Page , Ruth Gemmell , Luke Thompson , Isabella Cortese , Martins Imhangbe , Julie Andrews Phoebe Dynevor , Ruby Stokes , Ruby Barker , Claudia Jessie , Adjoa Andoh , Nicola Coughlan , Golda Rosheuvel , Charithra Chandran , Ben Miller , Jonathan Bailey , Florence Hunt , Polly Walker , Shelley Conn , Joanna Bobin , Luke Newton , Simone Ashley Seasons 4 Creator(s) Chris Van Dusen Writers Julia Quinn , Chris Van Dusen , Jess Brownell , Abby McDonald , Joy C. Mitchell Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Tom Verica , Tricia Brock Expand

Watch on Netflix